‘Off Campus’ Star Belmont Cameli Joins Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s ‘Hollow’

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“Off Campus” star Belmont Cameli will play Brom Bones, the famed antagonist of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in Sony Pictures’ “Hollow,” a reimagining of the tale starring Sydney Sweeney as Katrina Van Tassel.

The film will be written and directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer and based off of her forthcoming debut novel, which will be released in fall 2027. “Hollow” will reimagine the famous tale of the Headless Horseman as a mystery and a supernatural erotic thriller told from the perspective of Katrina, who in the original tale was the object of affection between the superstitious schoolmaster Ichabod Crane and his rival, Brom Bones.

Sony is still casting for the role of Ichabod for “Hollow,” which will be produced by Sweeney’s newly launched company Honey Trap through a first-look deal with Sony. Beer will also produce through her Lab Brew banner alongside LuckyChap.

Cameli most recently had his breakout role on the Prime Video series “Off Campus” and was recently seen in Sony’s “Until Dawn” and Warner Bros.’ “Alto Knights.” He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson.

Sweeney is coming off of a box office hit last winter with Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” and will return next year with a sequel to the Freida McFadden adaptation, “The Housemaid’s Secret.” She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

“Hollow” will be the fourth feature film for Beer, who made her directorial debut in 2018 with the “Cyrano de Bergerac” modern high school retelling “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” which was released on Netflix. She most recently directed the 2023 Paramount+ horror prequel “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.” She is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown.

The casting was first reported by Deadline.