Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Signs With 3 Arts Sports and Sanders Sports & Entertainment

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Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has signed with 3 Arts Sports and Sanders Sports & Entertainment for personal representation.

Under the new representation structure, the firms will spearhead the four-time World Series champion’s personal endorsements, brand partnerships and business development.

The partnership comes as the eight-time MLB All-Star and entrepreneur hopes to expand his business footprint off the field, with both 3 Arts Sports and SSE focused on his personal branding and business endeavors. It marks a shift in Betts’ career as he focuses on long-term creative ownership and global brand expansion.

“Mookie Betts is a generational talent on the field and an incredibly forward-thinking entrepreneur off it. We are thrilled to collaborate across sports and entertainment to build a comprehensive strategy for one of baseball’s most enduring icons,” 3 Arts Entertainment co-CEO Brian Weinstein and SSE founder and president Doug Sanders said in a joint statement. “This partnership aligns with Mookie’s ambitious vision by tapping into our respective teams’ expertise and industry relationships.”

Betts joins the 3 Arts Sports roster alongside sports stars that have shaken up the pop culture scene, including Travis Kelce, the WNBA’s Sophie Cunningham and NFL star Jayden Daniels.

“I’ve always believed in surrounding myself with people who understand my vision and bring expertise in areas where I can continue to grow,” Betts said. “As the opportunities around me have continued to evolve, it felt important to build a specialized team that could help me navigate and develop those opportunities the right way. I’m excited to have 3 Arts Sports and SSE alongside me and to have the right people in place to support everything I’m building off the field.”