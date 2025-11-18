NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels Joins 3 Arts Sports Roster

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has joined the roster of 3 Arts Sports, the sports management division of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The football player, who was named the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, will join 3 Arts Sports’ roster, which also includes Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett, and will be specifically managed by Regina Jackson.

Jackson will work closely with Daniels to build out his personal media production company and expand his footprint across sports, business, media and entertainment, with a specific focus on original media, brand collaborations and equity-driven business ventures.

“Jayden represents the next generation of superstar — one who transcends the field through vision, authenticity, intelligence, and purpose,” 3 Arts Sports EVP and manager Shey Olaoshebikan said in a statement. “Working alongside Regina, who has guided Jayden’s development with remarkable focus and foresight, we’re building a long-term platform that extends far beyond football — through production, strategic partnerships, and storytelling that reflect both his values and leadership.”

“Jayden’s combination of elite talent, curiosity, and creative ambition makes him a perfect fit for 3 Arts,” 3 Arts Entertainment partners and 3 Arts Sports co-heads Aaron and André Eanes said. “We’re excited to partner with him to not only launch his production company, but to strategically grow and scale his business portfolio through authentic brand collaborations and partnerships that reflect his unique perspective and long-term vision.”

“Our partnership with 3 Arts represents more than management — it’s alignment around vision,” Jackson said. “3 Arts understands that today’s athlete is also a storyteller, investor, and cultural leader. What drew us to their team is their ability to operate with precision, creativity, and scale to help Jayden expand his influence across every vertical of sport, business, and entertainment.”

Following 3 Arts Entertainment acquisition of A&A Management in June, the division hired Olaoshebikan, a veteran sports executive and brand strategist. As athletes hope to break into the entertainment industry through their partnership with 3 Arts Sports, the division can leverage 3 Arts Entertainment’s resources, including access to top directors, writers, showrunners, actors, athletes and news personalities.