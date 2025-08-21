3 Arts Entertainment Adds Shey Olaoshebikan as EVP of Sports, Client Manager

Less than two months after 3 Arts Entertainment acquired A&A Management to bolster its sports division, the company has hired veteran sports executive and brand strategist Shey Olaoshebikan.

Olaoshebikan, who joins from Klutch Sports Group, will serve as EVP of 3 Arts Sports as well as a manager representing clients. In the new role, Olaoshebikan will lead athlete recruitment and develop new revenue channels for 3 Arts Sports, in addition to managing his portfolio of clients.

Working across both the executive and management sides, Olaoshebikan’s arrival will bolster the company’s connection between athlete branding and entertainment, which aims to create a pipeline for athletes to extend their influence into television, film, digital media and global brand equity partnerships.

“Shey’s proven track record embodies our team’s fundamental principle of viewing athletes as the dynamic multi-hyphenates they are and maximizing the infinite potential they have outside of their sport,” 3 Arts Entertainment partners and 3 Arts Sports co-heads Aaron and Andre Eanes said in a joint statement. “We’re excited to have him onboard to help build the sports division of this storied entertainment firm and compete aggressively in the growing convergence of sports, entertainment and business.”

Olaoshebikan’s current client roster includes Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett, who will join Olaoshebikan at 3 Arts Sports for all off-field representation. Olaoshebikan was crucial in helping Garrett become a minority owner of the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

“I’ve always believed the modern athlete is more than a stat line — they’re entrepreneurs, investors, cultural leaders and catalysts for progressive change,” Olaoshebikan said. “3 Arts Entertainment has the scale, creative ecosystem and cultural reach to sit at the intersection of sport, entertainment, business and culture — creating transformative partnerships, unlocking equity opportunities and building brands that shape markets and influence culture for years to come.”

“As 3 Arts Sports expands under Aaron and Andre’s exceptional leadership, we’re thrilled to welcome Shey to this dynamic team,” 3 Arts Entertainment co-CEOs Brian Weinstein and Michael Rotenberg said. “With extensive experience and a top-tier client roster, Shey will further enhance our sports management capabilities as we continue to diversify 3 Arts into new areas of representation.”