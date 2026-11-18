Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Three years after discontinuing physical media sales, Best Buy is putting 4K UHD Blu-Rays back on its shelves just in time for the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

The global hit Greek epic, which was released on Blu-Ray this week, is one of 15 films now being sold by the electronics retail chain at its locations and on its website after pulling Blu-Rays from their shelves in 2023. Best Buy had sold Blu-Rays in the intervening years through outside vendors, but “The Odyssey” is listed on the Best Buy website as being “sold and shipped” by the company.