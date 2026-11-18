Three years after discontinuing physical media sales, Best Buy is putting 4K UHD Blu-Rays back on its shelves just in time for the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”
The global hit Greek epic, which was released on Blu-Ray this week, is one of 15 films now being sold by the electronics retail chain at its locations and on its website after pulling Blu-Rays from their shelves in 2023. Best Buy had sold Blu-Rays in the intervening years through outside vendors, but “The Odyssey” is listed on the Best Buy website as being “sold and shipped” by the company.
Other recent films being sold and shipped by Best Buy on 4K UHD Blu-Ray include “Project Hail Mary,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Supergirl,” “Masters of the Universe” and “Obsession.”
Best Buy is also selling classic films in the format like “The Godfather,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Speed Racer,” “Interstellar,” and both “Top Gun” films in a two-disc set. And just in time for the holidays, Christmas classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas” and “The Grinch” are also being sold.
Best Buy’s reversal of its Blu-ray removals may be due to the unique pull that Christopher Nolan has with movie fans. Along with grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office, the director’s 2023 film “Oppenheimer” earned an estimated $30 million in physical media sales, according to The Numbers. That might not sound like much, but it is a remarkably strong result after the booming DVD market of the 2000s cratered following the rise of streaming.
“The Odyssey” is not set to arrive on streaming until early 2027, so Blu-Rays, along with a one-week theatrical re-release next month, will be the only way for Nolan’s devoted fans to see the film again over the holidays.
It is not clear whether Best Buy will keep selling Blu-Rays long term, if this is a pilot program for doing so, or if it’s only a limited time offering to take advantage of “The Odyssey.” TheWrap has reached out to the company for comment.