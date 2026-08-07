The 5 Best Comedy Movies to Stream in August

If ever there were a time of life that we needed a bit more laughter, it’s now. So let’s do a comedy movie tonight, yes?

Across all the streamers, there’s plenty to pick from. There’s new releases, old favorites and always some buried gems. In our list of comedies to watch this month, we’re hopefully going to cover all those bases. We’ve got a 1985 favorite, a 2007 fairytale reimagining and more.

Here are the five best comedies to stream in August.

Paramount Clue Whether it’s too early for spooky season movies is entirely up to you, but some people definitely think August is acceptable, and thus, we must include “Clue” on this list. Based on the board game, “Clue” follows six strangers at a mansion gathering where a series of murders take place. As more people die, the remaining guests must figure out who the killer among them is. Don’t worry, this isn’t a super scary kind of whodunnit. It’s silly, and fun, and has like six different endings you can choose from (a move that confused theatergoers when it first came out). “Clue” is now streaming on Paramount+.

Universal Pictures Sydney White As fairytale remakes go, “Sydney White” is among the best of them. It’s a modern-day play on “Snow White,” and a very funny one at that. Instead of taking place in a kingdom, it takes place on a college campus. Instead of seven dwarfs, there are seven dorks, who Sydney (Amanda Bynes) moves in with after Rachel Witchburn (Sara Paxton, naturally taking the role of the evil queen) destroys her chances at joining her mom’s sorority. The love interest? Tyler Prince, of course. Most anything Amanda Bynes touched during her Hollywood career turned to gold, and “Sydney White” is no exception. You’ll laugh, you’ll get emotional, you’ll sing “Hi hoe, bye hoe” to anyone you dislike in the future. “Sydney White” is now streaming on Pluto TV.

Christian Black/MGM The Hustle Anne Hathaway once referred to “The Hustle” as part of her love for “high quality stupid movies,” and you know what? She’s absolutely right. To be clear, this was her definition: “Movies that just — are really just there for your pleasure, but don’t insult your intelligence.” And still, she’s absolutely correct. “The Hustle” is about two conwomen, played by Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, who set their sights on a millionaire target (it is, in fact, a remake of the 1988 film “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”). It’s co-written and directed by Jac Schaeffer, best known now for creating fan-favorite series “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along” for Marvel Studios. So no, it won’t be insulting your intelligence at any point. “The Hustle” is just good clean fun. It’s now streaming for free on Pluto TV and Prime Video. Read Next

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Lionsgate Good Fortune Keanu Reeves is impossible to dislike in anything, but it is especially hard not to love him in “Good Fortune.” Here, he plays an angel named Gabriel, who’s determined to help people. His explicit job responsibility is to save people who are texting and driving, but he wants to save lost souls. When his attempt to “Freaky Friday” a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) with his rich boss (Seth Rogen) goes awry, Gabriel loses his wings, and must clean up his messes. Truly, this movie is sort of like “Freaky Friday” meets “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and is very funny. Aziz Ansari’s writing is excellent, and the casting is near perfect. But fair warning, “Good Fortune” is best enjoyed with tacos and chicken nuggies (you’ll see). “Good Fortune” is streaming on Prime Video on August 21.