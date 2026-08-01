Everything New on Streaming in August: Netflix, HBO Max and More

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Welcome to August! Somehow you blinked, and we’re well into the back half of the year and speeding toward Fall. On the upside, that means new shows and movies to choose from.

As always, each streamer has a brand new catalogue of offerings at the start of the month, and that might mean your favorite comfort show or movie got added to a platform you have. Unfortunately, it could also mean it moved off the streamer where you were watching it. It can be hard to keep track, which is why we’re happy to do it for you.

Here’s everything new on streaming in August.

Netflix

Aug. 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night…

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Balls of Fury

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Chief of Station

Clueless

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antionette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The Kid Detective

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

Aug. 2

GATE24: The Border: Season 1

Ingrid Goes West

Aug. 3

Asphalt City

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

Aug. 4

Badly in Love: Season 2

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

Aug. 5

1670: Season 3

Alone: Australia: Season 4

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Inside the Trustor Scandal

Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2

Soul Surfer

Aug. 6

Atlas Shrugged Part III: Who Is John Galt?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 3

Stars Fell on Alabama

Tortilla Soup

Violet

Aug. 7

Alley Cats: Season 1

Death Inc.: Season 4

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

Our Sticky Love: Season 1

The Last House

Aug. 8

The Ribbon Hero

Aug. 9

Lazareth

Aug. 10

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3

Midwinter Break

Aug. 11

Mourinho

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

Aug. 12

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film

Aug. 13

A Child of My Own

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins

My Brilliant Career

This, That and Everything in Between

Tires: Season 3

Aug. 14

Don’t Say Good Luck

Moria

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

To the Max

Umthetho

Aug. 15

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Aug. 18

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

Take a Hike!

Aug. 19

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –

Here the Whole Time

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3

Swiss Army Man

Aug. 20

Blood Sacrifice

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

Outer Banks: Season 5

S&X

Aug. 21

Facing El Chapo

Aug. 24

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

Aug. 25

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

Aug. 26

Mom Knows Best?

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale

Aug. 27

Leanne: Season 2

Aug. 28

All the Truth in My Lies

Graveyard: Season 3

The Secret Woman

The Whisper Man

Aug. 29

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Aug. 31

Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2

Paramount+

August 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

As They Made Us*

Babel

Basic Instinct

Best in Show

Blade Runner 2049

Body Cam

Brave the Dark*

Cloverfield

Clue

Coneheads

Congo

Cop Land

Crawl

Crawlspace

Dead Man Walking

Disturbia

Don Jon

Duplex

Equilibrium

Escape From Alcatraz

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada

Frankie & Johnny

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Get Hard

Gravity

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hustle & Flow

Indecent Proposal

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Labor Day

Machine Gun Preacher

Million Dollar Baby

My Boss’s Daughter

On the Line

Organ Trail

Overlord

Risky Business

“Risky Business” (Warner Bros.)

Sabrina

School Ties

Shaft

She’s the Man

Sliver

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Bodyguard

The Doors

The Hangover

The Hangover Part II

The Hangover Part III

The Heartbreak Kid

The Hunted

The Lego Movie

The Lovely Bones

The Perfect Score

The Saint

The Sandlot

The Score

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Vault*

The Yards

Vampire in Brooklyn

Varsity Blues

What Women Want

Where The Wild Things Are

Wild Wild West

You’re Dating a Narcissist!*

You’ve Got Mail

August 2

Lioness | Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series

August 4

Special Ops TRUE | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

Dana White Contender Series (Seasons 1-4)

August 5

The Challenge: Cutthroat | Season 42 | Paramount+ Original Series

August 11

Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 10 | Paramount+ Original Series

August 15

Bleed For This*

August 19

Average Joe | Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series

August 22

The Run For A Million** (CBS Special)

The Harvest*

August 23

The Cured*

August 30

Blue Valentine*

HBO Max

August 1

Amy

Barbarian

Bells Are Ringing

Billy Budd

Blockers

Epic

Flipper’s New Adventure

Great White Highway (Discovery)

Hall Pass

Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition

Happy Feet Two

It Comes At Night

Macao

Miss Sloane

Mojave

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Orphan

Practical Magic

Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)

Quo Vadis

Road House (1989)

Sicario

Smart Money

Stand by Me

Strike Up the Band

Taxi!

The Band Wagon

The Crimson Pirate

The Fighting 69th

The Kennel Murder Case

The Rain People

The Sea Chase

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

The Wrong Man

The Yearling

Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)

Tusk

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

You Can’t Get Away with Murder



August 3

Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)



August 4

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)



August 6

Monsters of God (HBO Original)



August 7

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)

The Invisible Guest

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)



August 8

Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)



August 9

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)



August 10

Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)



August 11

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)



August 12

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)



August 13

Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)

Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3

Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)

Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)



August 14

Normal (Magnolia Pictures)

Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)



August 16

Lanterns, Season 1 (DC Studios Drama Series)



August 17

Thanksgiving (2023)



August 20

ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)

Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)



August 21

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Mother Mary (A24)

A24

August 22

Abbott Elementary, Season 5



August 24

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)



August 25

“Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death” with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)



August 26

1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)

Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)



August 27

Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)



August 28

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)

The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)



August 30

Enter Nowhere

Holla

Knock Knock

The Cabin in the Woods

The Strangers: Chapter 1

The Strangers: Prey at Night



August 31

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)

The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)

Disney+ and Hulu

August 1

Disney+: Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024

Disney+: The Book of Manning

Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Hulu: Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Disney+: Eight on Eight

Disney+: E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin

Hulu: Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Disney+: “30 for 30” – Jordan Rides the Bus

Hulu: Jurassic Park (1993)

Hulu: Jurassic Park III (2001)

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Disney+: “30 for 30: – Little Big Men

Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3

Hulu: Men in Black (1997)

Hulu: Men in Black II (2002)

Hulu: Men in Black 3 (2012)

Hulu: She’s the Man (2006)

Hulu: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Time and Water – Premiere

Hulu: Tropic Thunder (2008) – Premiere

Hulu: Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026) – Premiere

Disney+: Banana Ball – Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 2

Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4

Disney+: WNBA – Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET

August 3

Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4am ET

August 4

Hulu: Betrayal: Dirty Secrets (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Disney+: CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

August 5

Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Shards – Premiere at 9pm ET

Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

August 6

Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Premiere | Camp Rock

Disney+: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 7

Disney+: Flex X Cop – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – Premiere

Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes

Disney+: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 8

Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Disney+: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 9

Disney+: WNBA – Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks(ESPN) – 7pm ET

August 10

Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

August 11

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

August 12

Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+: X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

August 13

Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | The Cheetah Girls

Hulu: Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Disney+: PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 14

Disney+: Camp Rock 3 – Premiere

Disney+: E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+: This is What They Want

Disney+: Tim Richmond: To the Limit

Disney+: Venus vs.

Disney+ and Hulu: The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Disney+ and Hulu: The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026) – Director’s Cut

August 15

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Disney+: Banana Ball – Clowns vs. Bananas (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 16

Disney+: Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Premiere

Disney+: WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN) – 5pm ET

Disney+: WNBA – Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

August 17

Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

August 18

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

August 19

Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – New Episodes

August 20

Disney+ and Hulu: LION – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | High School Musical

Disney+: PGA TOUR – BMW Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 21

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+: LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 22

Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Five-Episode Premiere

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 24

Hulu: Furious(Hulu Original) – New Episode

Emmy Rossum in “Furious.” (Disney/Sarah Shatz)

Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts– New Episodes

Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Episodes 1-13) (Dubbed) – Premiere

August 25

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Disney+: Venom: The Last Dance

August 26

Disney+: Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes

Disney+: The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

August 27

Hulu: FX’s Adults (Season 2) – Premiere

Disney+: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

Disney+: PGA TOUR – TOUR Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 28

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2)

Disney+: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET

August 29

Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 2)

Disney+: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET

August 30

Disney+: US Open – US Open First Round (ESPN2) – 3pm ET

August 31

Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Prime Video

Aug. 1

Baby Boom (1987)

Back To School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (2004)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bridesmaids (Unrated) (2011)

Challengers (2024)

Colors (1988)

Cop Car (2015)

Everything, Everything (2017)

Fargo (1996)

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Hard Target (1993)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Hercules (2014)

Hoodlum (1997)

Interstellar (2014)

Into The Blue (2005)

Joy Ride (2023)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Moonstruck (1988)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way Out (1987)

Oblivion (1994)

Operation Finale (2018)

Overboard (2018)

Primate (2026)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Return To Me (2000)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sudden Death (1995)

The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

The Hustle (2019)

The Silencing (2020)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Women Talking (2022)

Yours, Mine, And Ours (1968)

August 2

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

August 4

MadTV

Retro Black Comedy

Third Watch

Whose Line Is It Anyway

August 5

Sterling Point (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

August 6

WNBA on Prime (2026)

August 7

NWSL on Prime (2026)

Piece By Piece (2024)

The Gates (2026)

August 8

Journey To Bethlehem (2023)

August 9

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls (2026)

August 12

Reacher (2026) Season 4

August 14

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

August 17

Blue Beetle (2023)

August 18

Ben Azelart

August 19

Is God Is (2026)

August 20

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter (2026)

August 21

Back to the 90s (2026)

Good Fortune (2025)

Lionsgate

August 26

The Last Sunrise (2026)

August 27

Nickel Boys (2024)

Peacock

August 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Almost Famous

The Angry Birds Movie

Armageddon

Battleship

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Big Short

The Boy Next Door

Bring It On

The Cable Guy

Clash of the Titans

Clueless

Couple Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen

Escape Room

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga

The Faculty

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Flashdance

Flushed Away

Fool’s Paradise

Footloose

Friday Night Lights

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Good Boys

Good Will Hunting

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

The Help

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Keanu

Kindergarten Cop

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events

Let’s Be Cops

The Lincoln Lawyer

Little Miss Sunshine

Major Payne

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mean Girls

Mean Girls 2

Megamind

Mud

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Old

Old School

One Hour Photo

Peeples

Pineapple Express

Predator

The Predator

Pretty in Pink

Robin Hood

Save the Last Dance

The School of Rock

Seabiscuit

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

She’s All That

Sideways

Source Code

Troy

Twins

Uncle Buck

Wrath of the Titans

August 2

The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Finale (Oxygen)

August 3

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Finale (Bravo)

Ms. X, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

August 6

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)

The Ballad of Wallis Island

August 7

You, Me & Tuscany – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)



August 9

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

August 10

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)

Kim’s Convenience, Seasons 1-5

Copshop

August 11

Marry Me

August 13

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

August 16

Oppenheimer

August 17

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

August 18

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

August 20

We Are Pat

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

August 21

The 355

She Dances

August 24

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 62 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

August 25

Borderlands

August 27

The Undeclared War, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)

The Woman in the Yard

August 28

Fear Lake Lanier

August 31

Love Island USA, Season 8 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

Mama June: From Hot to Not, Season 8 – Premiere (We TV)

Pluto TV

TV

“Awkward” Seasons 1-5

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Seasons 1-4

“Faking It” Seasons 1-3

“iZombie” Seasons 1-5

“Jane the Virgin” Seasons 1-5

“Reign” Seasons 1-4

Movies

“1900”

“30 Minutes Or Less”

“48 Hrs.”

“8 Mile”

“A Different Man”

“A League Of Their Own”

“About Adam”

“Action Point”

“All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt”

“All The President’s Men”

“American Fiction”

“Amistad”

“Angel Heart”

“Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Approaching The Unknown”

“ATL”

“Bad Teacher”

“Bang The Drum Slowly”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Big Jake” (1971)

“Big Top Pee-Wee”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blankman”

“Bleed For This”

“Blood Ties” (2012)

“Blue Chips”

“Blue In The Face”

“Bounce”

“Boys And Girls”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Brassed Off”

“Breaking News In Yuba County”

“Captive” (2015)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Charlie’s Angels” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

“Chasing Amy”

“Chef”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“Clockstoppers”

“Curdled”

“Cursed”

“Dance Flick”

“Days Of Heaven”

“Dead Man On Campus”

“Deepstar Six”

“District 9”

“Django Unchained”

“Donovan’s Reef”

“Down To You”

“Downhill Racer”

“Drive” (2011)

“Eagle Vs Shark”

“Earth Mama”

“Easy Come, Easy Go” (1967)

“Emma”

“Envy”

“Event Horizon”

“Everything, Everything”

“Fat Man And Little Boy”

“Fear Strikes Out”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Flag Day”

“Footloose” (2011)

“Four Rooms”

“Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell”

“Freedom Writers”

“Fright Night” (1985)

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra”

“Get Over It”

“Ghost”

“Girls! Girls! Girls!”

“Goin’ South”

“Green Room”

“Guinevere”

“Guns Akimbo”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Hard Eight”

“Heartlands” (2002)

“Heat” (1995)

“Hellboy” (2004)

“Hellraiser: Deader”

“Hellraiser: Hellseeker”

“Hellraiser: Hellworld”

“Hit!”

“Hondo”

“Honey”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“Houseboat”

“I Spy”

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”

“In & Out”

“Intersection”

“Jade”

“Janet Planet”

“Jennifer Eight”

“John Henry”

“Lady Bird”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Like Crazy”

“Little Nicky”

“Macbeth” (2015)

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Mad Money”

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Max Steel”

“Medusa Deluxe”

“Mimic 2”

“Mimic 3: Sentinel”

“Mimic”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Mo’ Money”

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

“My Blue Heaven”

“Necessary Roughness”

“Needle In A Timestack”

“Norbit”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Not Fade Away”

“Old School”

“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”

“Outside Providence”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

“Paranormal Activity 4”

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paycheck”

“Phantoms”

“Planes, Trains And Automobiles”

“Pootie Tang”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Pride” (2007)

“Problemista”

“Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown”

“Red Eye”

“Red Rocket”

“Revenge Of The Green Dragons”

“Ride Like A Girl”

“Rio Grande”

“Roll Bounce”

“Roxanne”

“Rules Of Engagement”

“Runaway Bride” (1999)

“Sabotage”

“Scared Stiff” (1953)

“Selena”

“Senseless”

“Set It Off”

“Shall We Dance?” (2004)

“Shaolin Soccer”

“She’s Out Of My League”

“She’s So Lovely”

“Single White Female”

“Slow West”

“Smart People”

“Smoke”

“Snake Eyes”

“Spell”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

Spyglass

“Stardust”

“Stars At Noon”

“Strange Wilderness”

“Stripes”

“Stuart Saves His Family”

“Supercop”

“Sydney White”

“Taxi Driver”

“Ted 2”

“Ted”

“Texas Rangers”

“The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D”

“The Art Of The Steal”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Bellboy”

“The Blob” (1988)

“The Caddy”

“The Call” (2013)

“The Dark Command”

“The Devil’s Own” (1997)

“The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain”

“The Errand Boy”

“The Fan” (1996)

“The Fighting Kentuckian”

“The Fugitive”

“The General’s Daughter”

“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

“The Great Gatsby” (1974)

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hustle” (2019)

“The Ladies Man” (1961)

“The Last Tycoon”

“The Legend Of Zorro”

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“The Loved Ones”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Molly Maguires”

“The Natural”

“The Original Kings Of Comedy”

“The Out-of-Towners” (1999)

“The Pallbearer”

“The Patsy”

“The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

“The Presidio”

“The Queens Of Comedy”

“The Stooge”

“The Time Machine” (2002)

“The Truman Show”

“The Warriors”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“The Woman In Black” (2012)

“Things We Lost In The Fire”

“Three Days Of The Condor”

“Top Secret!”

“Triple 9”

“Tuesday”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“U-Turn (1997)

“Underclassman”

“Up In The Air”

“Utopia”

“Varsity Blues”

“Villain”

“War Of The Wildcats”

“We Were Soldiers”

“We’re No Angels” (1989)

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy”

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“World Trade Center”

“Year One”