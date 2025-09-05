Macaulay Culkin Remembers John Candy Looking Out for Him When His Father Was a ‘Monster’ on Set

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin is among the famous faces who took part in Colin Hanks’ new documentary, “John Candy: I Like Me.” During his appearance, the former child star recalled the late actor having a clear “instinct” about Culkin’s father early on — and according to Culkin, Candy was one of the first to pick up on what a “monster” the man was.

The doc premiered on Thursday night at the Toronto International Film Festival and tells the story of the comedy legend’s life, career and death, via those who were closest to him. Candy, of course, worked with Culkin on the film “Uncle Buck,” just five years before his death.

Both Macaulay and his Oscar-winning brother Kieran Culkin have been open about their toxic relationship with their father in the past. In Macaulay’s sit-down for the documentary, he fondly recalled that Candy “always had that really great instinct” on an interpersonal level, especially regarding the Culkin patriarch.

“I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the ‘Home Alone’ stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was,” Culkin said. “It was no secret. He was already a monster.”

“I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything’s alright? Everything good at home? Alright,’” he continued.

Culkin added that Candy always had a “paternal” presence on set and made sure to look out for him, which made the job one of his favorites. According to the actor, that kind of care didn’t happen often, and even decreased as the years went on.

“I wish I got more of that in my life. It’s important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

“John Candy: I Like Me” hits Prime Video on Oct. 10.