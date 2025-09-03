Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, Matthew McConaughey, Kerry Washington Join TheWrap’s TIFF Studio

Hollywood stars Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, Matthew McConaughey and Kerry Washington are among top talent who will join TheWrap’s interview and portrait studio at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

TheWrap Studio returns to the heart of TIFF at the InterContinental Toronto Centre, Sept. 5–8. Guests will toast the moment with Moët & Chandon, the exclusive champagne sponsor.

Filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Steven Soderbergh, Baz Luhrmann, Richard Linklater, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Nia DaCosta, Rian Johnson and Ben Proudfoot will also join the studio to discuss their latest films.

Additional talent attending the studio includes Amanda Seyfried, Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close, Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke, Daniel Craig, Jason Bateman, Shailene Woodley, Ryan Reynolds, Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Emma Watson, Mila Kunis, Tessa Thompson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Jude Law, Felicity Jones, June Squibb, Toni Collette, Callum Turner, Josh Gad, Bob Odenkirk, Lily James, Maude Apatow, Leslie Mann, Joel Edgerton, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and many more.

As an official media partner of the festival, TheWrap will also be co-presenting TheWrap TIFF Conversation with “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” director and producer Barry Avrich at the Glenn Gould Studio on Sept. 6 at 11:45 a.m.

Moderated by TheWrap founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman, the discussion will explore the making of the film, which follows retired Israeli general Noam Tibon’s daring rescue of his family from Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre. Topics will include the unique risks these filmmakers face – from legal threats and censorship to backlash from governments or audiences – as well as the ethical dilemmas inherent in portraying such charged events. Click here for additional information.