Toronto Film Festival Unveils Full Schedule, Additional Features

The schedule for the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival is here.

TIFF released their full schedule for the 50th annual festival Tuesday morning, with nearly 300 films represented. A small slate of additional features were also announced as part of the festival, which runs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 14.

Those interested in attending TIFF can access the full schedule at tiff.net/schedule. On this page, they will find screenings for 291 selections in total — including 209 new features, six Classics, 10 Primetime series and 66 short films.

TIFF announced a small slate of new features added to their robust schedule. They additionally underscored that Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” would have its North American premiere in the Gala section of TIFF 50. The inclusion of “No Other Choice” at the festival was previously noted in late July when TIFF shared that Lee Byung-hun, who stars in the film, would receive the TIFF Special Tribute Award at a Sept. 7 awards ceremony.

The other five films noted in the release will all appear in the Special Presentations section of TIFF 50. TIFF will be the stage for the North American premiere of “The Wizard of the Kremlin,” Olivier Assayas’ political thriller starring Paul Dano as Vadim Baranov and Jude Law as Vladimir Putin. Assayas wrote the film with Emmanuel Carrère, adapting from Giuliano da Empoli’s book of the same name. Alicia Vikander, Zach Galifianakis, Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright are also in the cast. “Dog 51” by Cédric Jimenez will likewise have its North American premiere at TIFF following its appearance as the closing night film at Venice.

Pablo Trapero’s “& Sons” would have its world premiere at the festival, the director’s first feature of the decade. Sarah Polley, who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “Women Talking,” wrote the screenplay for “& Sons,” which follows a novelist father who gathers his estranged sons when he believes he’s on the verge of death. The film stars Bill Nighy, George MacKay, Noah Jupe, Imelda Staunton, Johnny Flynn and Dominic West.

Claire Denis’ “The Fence” will likewise have its world premiere at TIFF 50. Denis directed “The Fence” and wrote the screenplay alongside Suzanne Lindon and Andrew Litvack, adapting from Bernard-Marie Koltès’s play “Black Battles with Dogs.” Tom Blyth, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Matt Dillon and Isaach De Bankolé star in the film. Denis’ two most recent films, “Both Sides of the Blade” and “Stars at Noon,” both released in 2022, winning Berlin’s Silver Bear for Best Director and Cannes’ Grand Prix, respectively.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” will have its North American premiere at TIFF following an early September premiere in Venice, where it is in competition for the Golden Lion alongside “No Other Choice” and “The Wizard of the Kremlin.” The film tells the true story of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces during the invasion of the Gaza Strip. Kaouther Ben Hania wrote and directed the “film”The Voice of Hind Rajab.” Her previous two films — “Four Daughters” and “The Man Who Sold His Skin” — were both Academy Award nominees: “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin” became the first Tunisian nominee for Best International Feature.

TIFF additional features

“& Sons,” Pablo Trapero (World Premiere)

“Dog 51,” Cédric Jimenez (North American Premiere)

“No Other Choice,” Park Chan-wook (North American Premiere)

“The Fence,” Claire Denis (World Premiere)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Kaouther Ben Hania (North American Premiere)

“The Wizard of the Kremlin,” Olivier Assayas (North American Premiere)