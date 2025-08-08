TIFF 2025 Adds ‘Jaws’ 50th Anniversary Screening, Ferdinand Magellan Biopic and More

Just as the Toronto International Film Festival prepares for its 50th ceremony, Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” celebrates 50 years since it swam into theaters and changed the Hollywood blockbuster for good. Now, with Friday’s announcement of the festival’s TIFF Classics and TIFF Wavelengths lineups, the two anniversaries are colliding in Toronto this September.

The festival announced its TIFF Classics and TIFF Wavelengths programs Friday morning, part of a string of slate announcements they made throughout the week. TIFF Classics, in its 50th edition at the festival, brings iconic older entries from world cinema to audiences. TIFF Wavelengths — now in its 25th edition — is “the festival’s steadfast visionary selection highlighting the best of international cinema, the experimental and avant-garde, and contemporary art,” according to a press release.

One of the films to be screened in the TIFF Classics section is “Jaws,” celebrating its 50th anniversary with a 35mm Canadian exclusive release. Ramesh Sippy’s “Sholay” will also be included in the section for its 50th anniversary, with TIFF hosting the North American premiere of its 4K restoration. “Sholay” was previously announced to be included in TIFF’s Gala section, though the film will be co-presented between Gala and Classics.

TIFF Wavelengths has a varied selection including eight features, three shorts programs and one pairing. One of the eight features is Lav Diaz’s “Magellan,” which will have its North American premiere at the festival. The biopic, starring Gael García Bernal as famed Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, previously debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Janus Films acquired the historical epic in June.

The only pairing presented in the Wavelengths section, TIFF will screen Kamal Aljafari’s “With Hasan in Gaza” preceded by Basma al-Sharif’s short “It’s So Beautiful Here,” marking the North American premiere of the former and the world premiere of the latter. “It’s So Beautiful Here” is one of two films by al-Sharif at the festival, with the filmmaker’s “Morgenkreis” having its international premiere in one of Wavelengths’ shorts sections. “It’s So Beautiful Here” is a Palestinian production, while “With Hasan in Gaza” lists Palestine, Germany, France and Qatar as countries of origin.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival launches Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 14.

TIFF Classics

“Aniki-Bóbó,” Manoel de Oliveira (North American premiere of 4K restoration)

“Bashu, the Little Stranger,” Bahram Beyzaie (North American premiere of 4K restoration)

“Days and Nights in the Forest,” Satyajit Ray (North American premiere of 4K restoration)

“Jaws,” Steven Spielberg (50th anniversary — 35mm Canadian exclusive)

“Nadja,” Michael Almereyda (world premiere of 4K restoration)

“Sholay,” Ramesh Sippy (50th anniversary and North American premiere of 4K restoration)

“The Arch,” T’ang Shushuen (North American premiere of 4K restoration)

TIFF Wavelengths Features

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions,” Kahlil Joseph (Canadian premiere)

“Copper,” Nicolás Pereda (North American premiere)

“Dry Leaf,” Alexandre Koberidze (North American premiere)

“Levers,” Rhayne Vermette (world premiere)

“Magellan,” Lav Diaz (North American premiere)

“Mare’s Nest,” Ben Rivers (North American premiere)

“The Seasons,” Maureen Fazendeiro (North American premiere)

TIFF Wavelengths Pairings

“With Hasan in Gaza,” Kamal Aljafari (North American premiere)

“It’s So Beautiful Here,” Basma al-Sharif (international premiere)

TIFF Wavelengths Shorts

Wavelengths 1: Map of Traces

“Ten Mornings Ten Evenings and One Horizon,” Tomonari Nishikawa

“Rojo Žalia Blau,” Viktoria Schmid (world premiere)

“Disappeared,” Sohrab Hura (Canadian premiere)

“09/05/1982,” Jorge Caballero, Camilo Restrepo (North American premiere)

“Map of Traces,” Chan Hau Chun (world premiere)

“En Traversée,” Vadim Kostrov (Canadian premiere)

Wavelengths 2: Into the Blue

“I Saw the Face of God in the Jet Wash,” Mark Jenkin (North American premiere)

“From My Cloud,” Minjung Kim (world premiere)

“Cairo Streets,” Abdellah Taïa (North American premiere)

“Daria’s Night Flowers,” Maryam Tafakory (North American premiere)

“Aftertide,” Kaiwen Ren (world premiere)

Wavelengths 3: Slightest Pretense

“Land of Barbar,” Fredj Moussa (world premiere)

“Conditio Humana,” Friedl vom Gröller (world premiere)

“Slightest Pretense,” Eri Saito (world premiere)

“Conference,” Björn Kämmerer (world premiere)

“Morgenkreis,” Basma al-Sharif (international premiere)

“Felt,” Blake Williams (world premiere)