Janus Films Lands ‘Magellan’ North American Rights Out of Cannes

Janus Films has acquired another movie from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, this time in Lav Diaz’s historical drama “Magellan.”

The film stars Gael García Bernal as the Portuguese explorer and premiered out of competition last month.

“We are thrilled that Lav Diaz’s work will reach a wider North American audience than ever before through his mesmerizing ‘Magellan,’ a unique collaboration between the modern master of Filipino filmmaking and one of the finest, most soulful actors of his generation,” Janus Films shared in a Tuesday statement. “A vivid slice of vital history rendered on a grand scale, ‘Magellan’ is visually ravishing and profoundly moving.”

Janus Films negotiated the deal with Luxbox. “Magellan” was produced by Portugal’s Rosa Filmes and co-produced by Spain’s Andergraun Films and El Viaje Filmes, the Philippines’ Black Cap Pictures and Ten17P, France’s Lib Films and AKP21 and Taiwan’s Volos Films.

“It is a real pleasure for us to team up again with Janus Films and we strongly believe that ‘Magellan,’ which is for us a masterpiece of arthouse cinema, is in very good hands,” Luxbox added.

Diaz is also well known for his films “Phantosmia,” “When the Waves Are Gone,” “Season of the Devil,” “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery,” “From What Is Before” and “The Woman Who Left,” to name a few.

Just last week, Janus Films also acquired Bi Gan’s Prix Spécial winner “Resurrection” out of Cannes.