Mubi Acquires ‘Sound of Falling’ Out of Cannes

Mubi has acquired writer/director Mascha Schilinski’s acclaimed drama “Sound of Falling” after the film’s Cannes debut, marking the distributor’s second major pickup of the festival thus far. It comes on the heels of Mubi nabbing Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” a domestic drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

“Sound of Falling” follows four girls in Germany, each who spend their youth on the same farm. As the home evolves over a century, echoes of the past linger in its walls. Though separated by time, their lives begin to mirror each other.

“Mubi is an oasis for everyone who loves cinema,” Schilinski said in a statement.

“Here arthouse classics stand shoulder to shoulder with new exciting cinema as well as little movie gems that we would otherwise not get to see. We are very happy that ‘Sound of Falling’ is now part of Mubi’s movie family. I accompanied and protected the movie until the last moment. Now it was allowed to celebrate its world premiere in competition at the Festival de Cannes. I wish ‘Sound of Falling’ an exciting journey out into the world under the Mubi umbrella.”

In his review for TheWrap, critic Ben Croll called the movie “dense and maddening.”

“Free-flowing and leaden, novelistic and allusive, dour and flowery, Mascha Schilinski’s ‘Sound of Falling’ can take just about any adjective you want to dish, layering them all into a time-hopping mood board,” he wrote.

Mubi is coming off the successful release of “The Substance” last year, which scored multiple Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The company already has four other films in competition at Cannes, including Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” the WWI romance “The History of Sound” starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, the Nigerian drama “My Father’s Shadow,” and Kelly Reichardt’s heist film “The Mastermind.”

mk2 Films is handling international sales for the feature.

The film was co-written by Louise Peter, and produced by Maren Schmitt, Lucas Schmidt and Lasse Scharpen of Studio Zentral, co-produced by ZDF/Das Kleine Fernsehspiel and funded by MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, BKM-Die Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien and Deutscher Filmförderfonds.