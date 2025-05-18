Mubi Acquires Cannes Drama ‘Die My Love’ Starring Jennifer Lawrence for More Than $20 Million

Mubi has acquired the rights to Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love,” which premiered this past week at the Cannes Film Festival.

The indie distributor, which built its big break at last year’s Cannes with the Best Picture Oscar nominee “The Substance,” beat out Apple and Netflix in a bidding war for the film with a deal that includes a theatrical release and is reported to be at least $20 million.

“Die My Love” stars Jennifer Lawrence in a jagged drama based on Ariana Marwicz’s 2017 novel, with Ramsay writing the script alongside Enda Walsh and Alice Burch. Lawrence stars opposite Robert Pattinson, with the pair playing a couple who move out to a rural countryside.

Lawrence’s character, Grace, has a fiery romance with her husband, but that soon comes to a head after the birth of their son, as boredom, postpartum depression, and the blunt realities of motherhood all take their toll on Grace’s mental state. Reception for the surreal film has been mixed at Cannes but has leaned positive, with particular praise given to Lawrence and Pattinson for their performances.

Martin Scorsese is a producer on “Die My Love” through Sikelia Productions, which produced the film alongside Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver and Black Label Media. Along with Lawrence and Scorsese, producers are Justine Ciarrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill.

Mubi already has four other films in competition at Cannes, including Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” the WWI romance “The History of Sound” starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, the Nigerian drama “My Father’s Shadow,” and Kelly Reichardt’s heist film “The Mastermind.”

The acquisition was first reported by Deadline.