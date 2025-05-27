Cannes Prix Spécial Winner ‘Resurrection’ Acquired by Janus Films

Janus Films has acquired all North American rights to writer/director Bi Gan’s “Resurrection,” which won the Prix Spécial Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“Resurrection” was produced by China’s Huace Pictures and Dangmai Films with France’s CG Cinema and features a score by M83. The deal was negotiated by Janus Films and Losange Films.

The movie, which is told in six parts spanning 100 years, takes place “in a world where humanity has lost the ability to dream, and one creature remains entranced by the fading illusions of the dreamworld,” according to the official synopsis. It stars singer and actor Jackson Yee and actress Shu Qi.

TheWrap’s review of the film called it “dense and delirious,” adding that “his film pastiche plays a bit like ‘Kill Bill’ replacing all narrative structure with dream logic.”

Janus Films commented in a Tuesday statement, “Bi Gan’s ‘Resurrection’ is a kaleidoscopic, time-skipping, genre-mashing odyssey through cinema and dreams that will thrill fans of daring, visionary filmmakers like David Lynch, Andrei Tarkovsky, Leos Carax and Wong Kar-wai. We’re very proud and excited to bring this surreal, provocative, epic experience to screens across North America and to champion the work of Bi Gan, a director we have long admired.”

“Losange Films is delighted to embark on this new collaboration with the Janus Films team. Resurrection is a powerful and singular film that has been sparking passionate reactions from festival audiences, international buyers and the press,” they added. “It’s a film that truly calls for a tailored, original, and ambitious release strategy. With their impeccable taste and exceptional vision, Janus Films are the ideal partners for us.”