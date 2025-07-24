Bob Odenkirk, Sigourney Weaver Headline Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness Movies

Bob Odenkirk, Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver are among the stars who will appear in the creepy and campy films of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section, TIFF organizers announced on Thursday.

The section will consist of 10 films, seven of them world premieres, two Canadian premieres and one international premiere.

The seven world premiere films include Ben Wheatley’s “Normal,” starring Odenkick as a small-town sheriff; and Bryan Fuller’s “Dust Bunny,” with Mikkelsen and Weaver in the story of an 8-year-old girl hunting the monster she says is under her bed. The international premiere will be “Junk World,” an animated film from Japanese filmmaker Takahide Hori.

The section will open and close with the Canadian premieres of films from Canadian directors. Matt Johnson’s “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie,” which won the midnight madness award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, will open the program, while Grace Glowicki’s “Dead Lover,” about a gravedigger trying to revive her dead boyfriend, will close it.

The films will all screen at 11:59pm at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, the home for TIFF’s Midnight Madness section for the past few years.

Past films in the Midnight Madness section include “The Substance,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Titane,” “Assassination Nation” and the 2018 “Halloween” reboot/sequel.

The midnight films closed the first week of programming announcements from TIFF. A second batch of releases will reveal the rest of the lineup on Aug. 5-8.

The Midnight Madness selection:

“Dead Lover,” Grace Glowicki (Canadian Premiere) – closing film

“Dust Bunny,”Bryan Fuller (World Premiere)

“Fuck My Son!,” Todd Rohal (World Premiere)

“JUNK WORLD,”Takahide Hori (International Premiere)

“Karmadonna,”Aleksandar Radivojević (World Premiere)

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie,” Matt Johnson (Canadian Premiere)

“Normal,” Ben Wheatley (World Premiere)

“Obsession,” Curry Barker (World Premiere)

“The Furious,” Kenji Tanigaki (World Premiere)

“The Napa Boys,”Nick Corirossi (World Premiere)