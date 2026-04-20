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First ‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer Gets the Coven Back Together

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock and Stockard Channing return for another witchy adventure

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
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Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in "Practical Magic 2" (New Line/Warner Bros)

Spring is on the horizon, but the first trailer for “Practical Magic 2” will put you right back in the spooky spirit and have you longing for autumn vibes.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s book “The Book of Magic,” the sequel finds Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles from the beloved 1998 film for a new witchy adventure.

Per the official synopsis, the sequel “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also return to reprise their roles from the original film, while new cast members include Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

Released in 1998, “Practical Magic” wasn’t an immediate box office success — it grossed $68 million against a $75 million budget — but it became a perennial favorite once it hit home video, and in recent years has shown streaming resurgence every Halloween.

The sequel, directed by Susanne Bier, was a long time in the making, but once Bullock hit upon a story idea that would make for a fruitful return, it was all systems go. Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett wrote the screenplay.

Watch the trailer below. “Practical Magic 2” opens exclusively in theaters on Sept. 11.

The sequel is produced by Denise DiNovi, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Executive producers are Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Donald Sabourin and Alice Hoffman.

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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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