Colin Jost Pitched Pete Hegseth Doing ‘Pulp Fiction’ Speech on ‘SNL’ but Dismissed It Because It Was ‘Too Ridiculous’

They say life imitates art, and that very much has been true over the last several years for comedies making fun of the Trump administration — including “SNL.” According to Colin Jost, he and the writers actually scrapped an idea for a Pete Hegseth sketch because it was “too ridiculous,” only to have it actually happen shortly thereafter.

The “Weekend Update” anchor stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night, explaining to host Jimmy Fallon how he came to be the NBC sketch comedy’s resident Hegseth impersonator. He also detailed how they come up with sketches for the character, and revealed that they very recently hit the nail on the head, just unknowingly.

“We were pitching ideas for one of the cold opens, like, two months ago. And I was like, Would it be funny if Hegseth just did that Bible verse that they have in ‘Pulp Fiction?’” Jost recalled.

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For those unfamiliar, in the film, Samuel L. Jackson’s character recites an Ezekiel verse, albeit a bit misquoted. But, according to Jost, the idea was quickly discarded.

“We talked about it, and we were like, ‘That would be too ridiculous. That would be — and it would take up all this time in the cold open, it would seem like we wouldn’t –‘” he said. “And then he for real did it. Like two weeks later!”

Indeed, last month, the Secretary of Defense really did quote the movie during a service at the Pentagon.

You can watch Colin Jost’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.