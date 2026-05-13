Travis Kelce and Colin Jost Agree: Being the Less-Famous One in the Relationship Is a ‘Huge Relief’

Travis Kelce and Colin Jost are in agreement that being the less famous person in the relationship is ideal.

While on the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce and Jost bonded over the fact that their significant others – Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson, respectively – are much more famous than themselves. When the host asked the “SNL” star about it, Jost explained that it’s exactly as he prefers.

“Huge relief. Really,” Jost said. “It’s really funny because I feel like … I’m probably almost approached more because she’s less approachable. So, you know what I mean? Because I’m on TV, I have like a lesser … people are just like, I’m in their living room, so they’re just like, ‘Hey what’s up man, how’s it going?’”

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He added: “She’s actually almost like so famous that they don’t believe it a lot of times,” he said of passerby. “We’ve been traveling and we’ve been standing at the passport check and the person’s looking at her passport and he’ll be like, ‘Has anyone ever told you you look like Scarlet Johansson?’ Genuinely. Like, genuinely asking and not realizing, even though he’s looking at her, because he’s like, it would be weirder if it was her. And just give it back to her and not think … It’s a really kind of awesome.”

Kelce agreed that being the “plus ones” in the relationship was the ideal spot to be in and he was in complete support of that being the continued way of things.

“I’m on the team,” Kelce said. “I’m here for it.”

Jost and Johansson have been dating since 2017. They got married in 2020 and welcomed a son in 2021. Kelce and Swift’s relationship kicked off in the summer of 2023 and became the center of attention through the NFL season and the performer’s Eras Tour. They got engaged in 2025.