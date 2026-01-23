The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Weekend

The Hulu library is bursting with great options, but if you are in a bind on what movie to throw on, some that are better than others.
Of all the potential movies to watch this week, there are options across genres. If you want a tense horror flick, Osgood Perkins has you covered. If you want a classic that every film junkie should have under their belt, Hulu is there for you. And if you just want a nostalgic laugh, boy is there an all-time option waiting in the wings.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Hulu this weekend.
“Longlegs”
“Longlegs” will make you feel uneasy from the opening moments right through the credits – and that is a much more potent type of horror. Sure, there are jump scares and horrific imagery in Oz Perkins’ “Silence of the Lambs”-like film of an FBI agent assigned to an unsolved serial killer case with occult trappings – but it’s the dread in the buildup of it all that seeps into you and makes the rare jump scares all the more potent.
“Heat”
This is THE heist movie. “Heat” pits a notorious master criminal chasing that mythical “one last job” to pull off against an officer juggling a slew of personal life problems while also trying to stop a major crime. Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are pitch-perfect in their cat-and-mouse game, and “Heat” remains a must-watch for anyone interested in movies.
“Superbad”
“Superbad” has really become the go-to high school party movie despite the fact that the main characters are just trying to get to the party for most of the movie. But at the end of the day, it’s about the journey, not the destination, and this R-rated comedy makes for some of the best booze-soaked laughs you can have as Evan (Michael Cera), Seth (Jonah Hill) and “McLovin” (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) struggle to get booze for a house party that could define their high school experience.