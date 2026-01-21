DC Studios’ Batman Movie ‘Brave and the Bold’ Taps Writer Christina Hodson

Christina Hodson has been tapped to write the DCU Batman movie “The Brave and the Bold” for DC Studios, TheWrap has confirmed.

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is still attached to direct.

Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, “The Brave and the Bold” will introduce the DCU’s Batman and the Bat-family, which will exist separate from Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the Matt Reeves films.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch assassin murderer,” Gunn said of the film at the 2023 DCU presentation. “Batman didn’t know Damian existed for the first 8-10 years of his life, and Gunn describes this as “a very strange father/son story” about the duo.

A former development exec turned writer, Hodson previously wrote the Harley Quinn “Birds of Prey” spinoff and “The Flash” for Warner Bros. and the previous regime DC Films. Other credits include “Bumblebee.”

Last year, Hodson sold a pitch for an untitled firefighter film that will star Glen Powell with Ron Howard directing.

Howard’s Imagine Entertainment and Powell’s production banner Barnstorm came up with the idea of the actor and director collaborating on a film and approached Hodson to come up with a pitch for the film. Hodson returned with an idea for a story about disparate childhood friends, now elite firefighters, who must rekindle their fractured relationship when a series of deadly fires sweep across Texas.

