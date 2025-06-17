Glen Powell to Star in Firefighter Movie for Ron Howard, Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM has preemptively acquired a pitch for an untitled firefighter film that will star Glen Powell with Ron Howard directing and Christina Hodson writing the screenplay.

Howard’s Imagine Entertainment and Powell’s production banner Barnstorm came up with the idea of the actor and director collaborating on a film and approached Hodson to come up with a pitch for the film. Hodson returned with an idea for a story about disparate childhood friends, now elite firefighters, who must rekindle their fractured relationship when a series of deadly fires sweep across Texas.

Howard and Powell will produce with Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, and Barnstorm’s Dan Cohen. Hodson will executive produce.

Powell will next star in the Hulu comedy series “Chad Powers” and in Paramount’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Running Man” from director Edgar Wright. He has also recently entered a first-look deal through Barnstorm with Universal, which will begin with the upcoming “The Natural Order” directed by Barry Jenkins. Powell is represented by CAA and Johnson Shapiro.

Hodson’s screenwriting credits include the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and the DC films “Birds of Prey” and “The Flash. Hodson is represented by CAA, Northstar, and attorney Jim Grillo.