Glen Powell Hulu Series ‘Chad Powers’ Sets September Premiere

Glen Powell’s upcoming Hulu series “Chad Powers” finally has a release date.

The comedy series will drop on the streamer Sept. 30. The premiere of the 30-minute football show will include the first two episodes. Powell plays the titular Chad Powers – a star QB booted from his college for behavioral issues who tries to sneak into another school’s program.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Powell co-created the series and is co-producing through his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions along with “Loki” executive producer and writer Michael Waldron. The two co-wrote the premiere. Former New York Giants star Eli Manning also serves as executive producer along with his brother, Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning.

“Chad Powers” is based on the 2022 sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of “Eli’s Place.” Manning went undercover as the title character and participated in Penn State University football tryouts.

Alongside Powell, the series stars Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Quentin Plair. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer.

Powell is next set to star in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel “The Running Man.”