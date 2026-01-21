Netflix Adds Jake Shane’s ‘Therapuss’ and ’48 Hours’ to Growing Video Podcast Slate

Netflix has acquired Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” and the true-crime show “48 Hours: Postmortem” as part of its continued video podcast push.

The streamer has now brought its total podcast tally to 50 with the eight additional shows announced Wednesday.

“We think about video podcasts like a modern talk show,” Ted Sarandos said on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. “But instead of having a single defining show, you have hundreds of them, so it’s a broad offering versus a single, broad show or format, but it does generate a lot of very passionate engagement.”

The video elements for each of the shows will be exclusive to Netflix except for “Therapuss,” which will also be available on Spotify but not YouTube, and “48 Hours,” which will be co-exclusive with Paramount.

These acquisitions add to Netflix’s growing video podcast slate. The streamer announced Tuesday that they expected a 10% increase in content spend, and these new acquisitions reflect that spend. Netflix first launched its video podcasts on the platform this month, starting with Bill Simmons’ The Ringer titles.

“Therapuss” is arguably the biggest title out of the recent acquisitions — his past guests include Selena Gomez, Mel Robbins, Glen Powell and Hilary Duff. The comedian also has a comedy series in development with Hulu.

“Therapuss” will hit the streamer Feb. 18, as the comedian and social media star sits down with celebrity guests. And America’s Test Kitchen tastemakers will take viewers behind the scenes of the kitchen and developing recipes on Netflix starting Feb. 26.

Several podcasts will air on the streamer Monday Jan. 26, including “Murder with my Husband,” “Small Town Murder,” “Last Podcast on the Left” and “Stassi with Tay,” hosted by Stassi Schroeder and Taylor Strecker.

More shows will make their debuts on Netflix in February. “48 Hours: Postmortem” will bring new video episodes to the platform Feb. 1 — with episodes also available across all Paramount-affiliated services. “The Side Dish” from America’s Test Kitchen hosts will discuss cooking hacks on the streamer starting Feb. 4.