The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Peacock This Week

Peacock is for more than getting a daily dose of “Love Island.”
Once your nightly watch of the hit reality series is done, dive into the vast library of movies as a bit of a respite. Whether it is diving into the full “Fast and Furious” franchise or checking out one of Steven Spielberg’s modern classics before or after checking out “Disclosure Day” in theaters, there are plenty of movies to turn to on Peacock.
These are the movies to check out this weekend on Peacock.
The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg is back in the rotation with his new film “Disclosure Day,” so why not pair that new offering with his last film, “The Fabelmans”? The film essentially functions as the director’s biography, with only really names changed, but the rest a play-by-play of Spielberg’s earliest days growing obsessed with making movies. It’s a cliché to say something is a love letter to the movies, but “The Fabelmans” really feels that way while you’re watching it. For anyone saying Spielberg’s best days are way in the rearview mirror, all they need to do is watch “The Fabelmans” to see how false that is.
Fast and Furious Franchise
The “Fast and Furious” franchise is loaded up on Peacock, so why choose just one when you can dive in for a binge of the lot of them? What starts as a film series about solving crimes through the world of street racing quickly devolves (or evolves, depending on how you think about it) into one zany caper after another that has more in common with Marvel superhero films than crime thrillers. All have their place and all are worth your time for one reason or another.
Stuck in Love
“Stuck in Love” remains one of the top rom-coms not enough people are talking about. While its popularity has grown over the years, it still deserves to be watched by way more people than have already seen. The film follows a family of writers who spend a year battling through a variety of romantic misadventures. It also boasts a stellar cast including Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman, Lily Collins, Nat Wolff, Kristen Bell and more. “Stuck in Love” deserves a first-time watch or a rewatch this weekend.