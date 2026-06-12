The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Peacock This Week

Peacock is for more than getting a daily dose of “Love Island.”

Once your nightly watch of the hit reality series is done, dive into the vast library of movies as a bit of a respite. Whether it is diving into the full “Fast and Furious” franchise or checking out one of Steven Spielberg’s modern classics before or after checking out “Disclosure Day” in theaters, there are plenty of movies to turn to on Peacock.

These are the movies to check out this weekend on Peacock.