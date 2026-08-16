The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Happy new week, fellow cinephile! Looking for some new ideas on what to watch? You’re in the right spot.

As always, our recommendation includes a gem that you’ve definitely seen plenty of times before, and gives you an easy validation for rewatching it. But this week, we’re also recommending a few dramedy films that maybe you haven’t seen before, and really should (at least once, anyway).

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Late Bloomers “Late Bloomers” may not always stick the landing in what it tries to do, but it’s still sweet and clearly well-intentioned. Karen Gillan (yes, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Doctor Who” Karen Gillan) stars as Louise, a somewhat aimless almost-30-year-old who’s pretty well depressed, but won’t admit to it. When she drunkenly breaks her hip, she finds herself in physical therapy with women who are much, much older, and actually prone to that kind of injury. Among them is Antonina, a grumpy old woman who speaks no English. Despite the language barrier, Louise lands a job caring for her, and the two develop an odd, irreverent-but-sweet friendship. It’s worth seeing at least once, and a good reminder of how naturally goofy Gillan can be. Her comedy chops are too under-appreciated. Read Next

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Gabrielle Union and The Clovers from “Bring It On” (Getty Images and Universal) Bring It On It’s sexy, it’s cute, it’s popular to boot! It’s also a pretty good movie to watch alone or with kids (depending on the age of said kids) as the school year begins to start up again. Kirsten Dunst stars as Torrance, a cheerleader who dreams of little more than being a cheerleader. She’s made captain of her squad this year, and that means she’s got to be the one to lead them to nationals and continue their winning streak. A wrench is whipped into that plan though, when a new student and cheerleader, opens Torrance’s eyes to the fact that every single one of her team’s cheers is stolen. Not only are they stolen, but they’re stolen from a lower-income school, and from a team that primarily consists of students of color. So not only is “Bring It On” a fun teen movie, it’s also a very real lesson in appropriation.