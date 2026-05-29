The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

The sun is shining, the days are getting longer, summertime is just about here — which means there are a bunch of movies hitting theaters in the next few weeks.
But, if you’re trying to decrease spending and increase being a homebody, there’s just as much for you to stream and still have a great movie night. This week, we’ve got a handful of movies to recommend that include a spy thriller, an early aughts comedy, and a 2026 release that should each hopefully make for a nice evening.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Black Bag
Sometimes you just need a really good spy movie, and “Black Bag” is precisely that. But more than that, it’s a legitimately good spy movie that is also carried by women, which is even rarer.
I’d compare it to “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” but only in the sense of it following a husband and wife who are both secret agents and end up investigating each other. Make no mistake, “Black Bag” is a far superior film (perhaps unsurprising, considering it’s directed by Steven Soderbergh). Michael Fassbender plays the ultimate Wife Guy in this, and Cate Blanchett is a force to be reckoned with. Marisa Abela is an undersung MVP too, and given just as much opportunity to shine.
This also happens to be a spy movie that doesn’t actually rely on big explosions, which is a refreshing change of pace. You can just…sink into it.
Hot Rod
Your mileage may vary with “Hot Rod,” depending on your sense of humor, but generally speaking, it should work for you.
Andy Samberg stars as Rod Kimble, an aspiring stuntman who is really just not good at stunts. He’s persistent, though, wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps while also providing for his new stepfather. It’s directed by Akiva Shaffer (his directorial debut, in fact), and Lonely Island films are rarely a miss of any sort. See: “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and “The Naked Gun.”
There’s a dance number in the forest, there’s goofy bits, there’s Isla Fisher. It’s everything you need from a summer comedy.
Pretty Lethal
“Pretty Lethal” is not the strongest script you’ll ever see, not by a long shot. But it is a decidedly fun entry in the “Good For Her” cinematic universe.
The story follows a group of ballerinas as they travel to an international competition. Along the way, their bus breaks down, and they find themselves at a seedy hotel, largely occupied by literal mobsters. When one mobster kills their teacher on a whim, the girls have to fight for their lives, using their dance skills to fight their way out. It’s a bit better in concept than execution, but it works just well enough to be an easy watch.
It also includes Uma Thurman, and we all know how good an Uma Thurman dancing scene is in any movie.