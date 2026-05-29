The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

The sun is shining, the days are getting longer, summertime is just about here — which means there are a bunch of movies hitting theaters in the next few weeks.

But, if you’re trying to decrease spending and increase being a homebody, there’s just as much for you to stream and still have a great movie night. This week, we’ve got a handful of movies to recommend that include a spy thriller, an early aughts comedy, and a 2026 release that should each hopefully make for a nice evening.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.