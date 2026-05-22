The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Remember the days of channel surfing? When you just had to hope a good movie was on, or otherwise go to a video store and sift through the selection there? Simpler times!

Now, you have to sift through thousands of movies across various streamers to find what you want. If you don’t know what you want, it’s arguably even harder. So we’re here to take you back to simpler times; we’ve got just a small handful of movie recommendations for you this weekend, if you’re looking to watch something on Prime Video.

Take them, leave them, we’re okay either way. But here are three possibilities.

Emma Thompson in “Late Night” (Amazon Studios) Late Night With “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” completing its run this week, it feels fitting to watch an homage to late night, and “Late Night” serves exactly that function. In this version of the world, there’s not only a female late night host (played by Emma Thompson no less), but she is the long-reigning queen of the format. But there’s still a dose of reality in there, as she faces declining ratings in a changing environment. So, she must adapt or be replaced. To help with that, she enlists a new writer, played by Mindy Kaling (who also wrote this movie). Together, the women manage to save the show, and get it back on top. It wasn’t exactly a box office hit, but it was a biting commentary on the TV genre, and it notched Thompson a Golden Globe nomination. Read Next

The Future of Late Night Comedy: What’s Lost When – Not if – It Goes Away

Amanda Bynes in “Love Wrecked” (Media 8 Entertainment) Love Wrecked Let me just say this upfront: “Love Wrecked” is not what many would call a good movie. It boasts a low 2.4-star average on Letterboxd right now and 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. But yes, I’m still recommending it. At the very least, it’s probably an Amanda Bynes film that you had no idea existed, unless you randomly caught its premiere at the Dominican Republic International Film Festival in 2005, or got the DVD release way back when. It’s a bit of a travesty that this is the Bynes movie that came out immediately following “What a Girl Wants” — and immediately after “Mean Girls” for Jonathan Bennett, who also stars in this — but it’s part of her catalogue regardless. Bynes really was a generational comedy talent, and it’s important to remember that. This will at least help the completionists out there who want to watch her whole catalogue. And hey, if you’re a “Grey’s Anatomy” fan who’s missing the show during hiatus, Chris Carmack also stars in this as a famous musician, so that’s a bonus. Read Next

Jennie Garth Refused to Talk to Amanda Bynes Comedy Co-Creator Dan Schneider Because of His ‘Bad Vibes’ on Set | Video