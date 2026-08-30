The 3 Best Movies Streaming Free on Tubi This Week

The summer movie season is great, but it can also be hard on the wallet. Now, as the new releases are becoming a bit sparser, you might be looking for films to stream for free. Tubi has you covered, with vast offerings, including this trio of terrific features.

Here are the three best movies streaming for free on Tubi this week.

Lionsgate “The Conversation” In Francis Ford Coppola’s paranoid masterpiece “The Conversation,” the saxophones are getting louder for Harry Caul (Gene Hackman) — literally. The film follows Hackman’s character, a master of surveillance, as he finds himself amid a complicated plot that turns him from watcher to watched. People have over time come around to recognizing “The Conversation” as one of Coppola’s best, a film sandwiched between his “Godfather” duo that, while a slower burn, is no less deserving of praise. If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and tune in — and wonder who might be tuning in with you.

Warner Bros. “What’s Up, Doc?” After years of waiting and hoping, “Coyote vs. Acme” finally hit theaters this weekend, bringing audiences a new “Looney Tunes” adventure mixing animation and live action. You might be looking for more “Looney Tunes” to watch once you’ve checked that out. Luckily, Tubi, with a vast library of the animated classics, is a good place to look. On top of the proper cartoons, Tubi also has one of the best spiritual “Looney Tunes” successors of all time: “What’s Up, Doc?” This zany farce, directed by Peter Bogdanovich and written by Buck Henry, David Newman and Robert Benton, follows a musicologist/rock collector (Ryan O’Neal) and an agent of chaos (Barbra Streisand) who, shortly after meeting, become involved in a massive mix-up involving four identical bags, government agents, jewel burglars and more. Streisand and O’Neal have incredible chemistry, with the former delivering an electric performance that can only be described as “What if Bugs Bunny was a human woman?”