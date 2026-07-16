The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

It’s time once again to decide what to watch on Prime Video tonight, which means we’re back with a list of recommendations for you, to save you the time and energy of scrolling too deep.

Now, as a disclaimer, this list is a bit of a throwback. That’s partly because Prime doesn’t have a ton of news movies — at least, ones that you haven’t already heard about or seen recently — and partly because, well, these movies are fun anyway.

You are by no means obligated to take our suggestions, but they’re always going to be there for you.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.