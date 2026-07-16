The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

It’s time once again to decide what to watch on Prime Video tonight, which means we’re back with a list of recommendations for you, to save you the time and energy of scrolling too deep.
Now, as a disclaimer, this list is a bit of a throwback. That’s partly because Prime doesn’t have a ton of news movies — at least, ones that you haven’t already heard about or seen recently — and partly because, well, these movies are fun anyway.
You are by no means obligated to take our suggestions, but they’re always going to be there for you.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Legally Blonde
If you’re here looking for things to watch on Prime Video, there’s a chance you might’ve recently watched their new series “Elle,” which is a prequel to Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde” films. So, why not go back to the source material itself?
Both “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” are available on the streamer, but I’m going to recommend the first one in this case, since we just passed the 4th of July and people were likely watching and quoting the sequel way more then, thanks to Jennifer Coolidge’s beloved meme.
“Legally Blonde” is the definition of a comfort film. Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods, who decides to go to Harvard to win her ex-boyfriend back — what, like it’s hard? Along the way, she realizes she has far more to offer than anyone thought her capable of, and shows them all exactly that.
It’s always worth rewatching.
She’s the Man
With the World Cup still going on, you might be extra in the mood for soccer. If that’s the case, allow me to steer you toward the 2006 classic “She’s the Man,” starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum.
Really, this is more than just a soccer movie. This was one of the many early aughts films that were actually just a modern retelling of Shakespeare. Yes, you heard me, Shakespeare. “She’s the Man” is a modern day “Twelfth Night,” in which Bynes stars as Viola. When Viola’s school soccer team is cut, she decides to pretend to be her brother and play for the boys team at his school.
This movie is both sweet and deeply funny, and in a way that doesn’t age nearly as bad as some other early 2000s films.
Abduction
At the height of his “Twilight” fame, Taylor Lautner did an action movie called “Abduction.” It … did not do well, but in 2026, it’s a pretty fun watch.
In it, Lautner stars as Nathan Harper, a high school senior who has recurring nightmares. Through a school project, Nathan discovers a website that offers potential age-progression photos of missing kids, and finds himself on there. After a bit more digging, he realizes he’s not a missing child, but he’s also not biologically related to the parents who have been raising him.
As it turns out, they were protecting him, because his real father stole evidence of corrupt CIA officers. From there, it becomes a pretty standard action thriller, where you’re never quite sure who Nathan can trust.
Is it cinema? No. Is it an entertaining evening that doesn’t require a ton of thought? Yes!