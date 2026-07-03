Everything New on Prime Video in July 2026

If you are still reeling from losing “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix, the good news is all seven original seasons are now streaming on Prime Video. The beloved early-2000s dramedy is about to get some real pickup as post-July 4 marks the unofficial switch to autumn anticipation for a lot of viewers, and “Gilmore Girls” has become the autumnal vibes must-watch in recent years.

But don’t worry, if you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer or just not a “Gilmore Girls” person, there is plenty more hitting Prime Video in July. Up top, the month kicks off with “Elle,” Amazon’s “Legally Blonde” prequel series, along with all four seasons of “Everybody Loves Chris” and plenty of great library film titles, from “Gladiator” to “The Martian.”

As for newer releases, July brings the new action-comedy series “Ride or Die, ” starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, as well as the horror film “Primate,” which hit theaters earlier this year.

Check out all the new movies and shows on Amazon in July below.

July 1

“Elle”

“Everybody Hates Chris” Seasons 1–4

“Gilmore Girls” Seasons 1–7

“1984”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“A Fistful of Dollars”

“A Good Person”

“About My Father”

“Alive”

“Backdraft”

“Backdraft 2”

“Bones and All”

“Bottoms”

“Capote”

“Couple’s Retreat”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Death Race”

“Dudley Do-Right”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Gladiator”

“Homefront”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“Ice Age”

“Ice Age: The Meltdown”

“Jinn”

“Judgment at Nuremberg”

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0”

“Landscape with Invisible Hand”

“Lars and the Real Girl”

“Leave It to Beaver”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Leviathan”

“Lions for Lambs”

“Maine”

“Man in the Moon”

“Miami Vice”

“Moonfall”

“Much Ado About Nothing”

“On the Count of Three”

“Original Sin”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

“Road House”

“Ronin”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Showgirls”

“Support Your Local Gunfighter”

“Support Your Local Sheriff”

“Surrounded”

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

“The Boy Next Door”

“The Devil’s Mouth”

“The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“The Martian”

“The Young Messiah”

“Three Amigos!”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

“Till”

“To Live and Die in L.A.”

“Tropic Thunder”

“Uncharted”

“Unlovable”

“War Dogs”

“World War Z”

July 2

WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun (8 p.m. ET)

July 3

“The Loyalty Game”

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride (10 p.m. ET)

July 7

“The Ghost in the Shell”

July 8

“65”

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m. ET)

July 9

“From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman” Season 2

WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET)

WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m. ET)

July 10

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current (8 p.m. ET)

July 15

“Ride or Die”

July 16

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET)

July 17

“Jesy Nelson: Life Changing”

“Young Farts Trailer Parts”

“Do Not Enter”

“The Amateur”

NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave (8 p.m. ET)

July 18

ONE Championship on Prime: Lessei vs. Rabah

July 21

VEEPS

July 24

“The Wild Robot”

“Primate”

NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC (10 p.m. ET)

July 29

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m. ET)

July 30

WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET)

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces (10 p.m. ET)

July 31

“Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2

NWSL: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride (8 p.m. ET)