‘House of the Dragon’ Beats ‘Dutton Ranch’ to Claim No. 1 on Streaming Chart | Chart

The summer streaming chart has a new fire-breather.

After “Dutton Ranch” rode to No. 1 last week, HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Season 3 arrives in first place on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart, showing there is still plenty of heat behind one of television’s biggest fantasy franchises.

The win gives HBO the top streaming slot in a week that was otherwise spread across Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock and Hulu. Netflix once again had the largest overall presence, with four titles in the top 10, while Paramount+ held onto three spots, led by “Dutton Ranch” slipping to second place.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“House of the Dragon” tops the streaming charts

“House of the Dragon” leads a week where six of the top 10 streaming programs are new to the chart, though several recent favorites continue to hold their ground near the top. Last week’s chart-topper, “Dutton Ranch,” slips one spot to second place on Paramount+, suggesting the latest entry in the Dutton universe is still drawing strong interest even after losing the crown.

Netflix follows in third with “I Will Find You,” which also moves down this week after a strong debut. The streamer keeps a firm grip on the upper half of the chart, with “Voicemails for Isabelle” holding steady in fourth place.

Peacock’s “Love Island USA” also stays steady, landing in fifth with its eighth season. The dating competition remains one of the summer’s most dependable streaming reality draws, giving Peacock another week in the top five.

The back half of the streaming chart is packed with debuts. Paramount+ lands in sixth with “Criminal Minds” Season 19, while Hulu’s “The Bear” returns for its fifth season and opens in seventh. Netflix is back in eighth with “Little Brother,” followed by another Paramount+ title, “The Agency,” which debuts in ninth with its second season.

Netflix rounds out the chart in 10th with “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2, giving the streamer four total spots on this week’s list. Paramount+ claims three, while HBO Max, Peacock and Hulu each place one title.

“America’s Got Talent” tops the linear chart

Over on linear, the summer schedule remains very much in effect.

“America’s Got Talent” takes the top spot for its June 24 episode on NBC, continuing its run as one of broadcast’s most reliable unscripted performers. The rest of the chart is dominated by game shows and daytime staples, with “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!” and “The Price Is Right” once again showing the staying power of familiar formats.

“Wheel of Fortune” places twice this week, with its June 22 ABC episode landing in second and its June 26 episode taking fourth. “Jeopardy!” follows in third with its June 22 CBS airing.

CBS’ “The Price Is Right” has the biggest footprint on the linear chart, claiming four spots: June 22 in fifth, June 24 in sixth, June 25 in eighth and June 23 in ninth. ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” lands in seventh with its June 23 episode, while “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” closes out the chart in 10th.

In a week that excludes sports and news, linear is almost entirely a story of comfort viewing: competition shows, daytime mainstays and celebrity-driven game formats. No scripted program breaks through this week, underscoring just how firmly summer broadcast viewing is being carried by unscripted franchises and long-running game-show brands.