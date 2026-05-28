Can ‘Love Island USA’ Reignite a Reality-Hungry Audience?

With summer just around the corner, Peacock is gearing up to unleash a new season of hit “Love Island USA” on June 2, its salacious reality dating show that, in success, unites a hungry base of reality fans for over a month of nearly daily viewing when new episodes drop at 9 p.m. ET.

For years, the “Love Island” franchise has been a reality TV institution able to engage diehard fans around the world. The show follows the real-time dating journey of a group of singles staying on a beachside villa, with new singles (known as bombshells) coming in every so often to test existing romantic connections.

In the summer of 2024, “Love Island USA” exploded with Season 6, turning the iteration into a must-watch title for any reality fan hoping to be part of the cultural conversation, triggered by a stellar cast and the addition of “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix as host. And it wasn’t just a flash in the pan: 2025’s Season 7 became Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time, with 49% of the season’s audience made up of first-time viewers hoping to be in the know from the start.

While last year’s installment certainly benefited from Season 6’s buzz, Season 7 didn’t replicate the previous years’ casting magic and left some franchise fans wondering if the breezy romance vibes had been overrun by clout-chasing wannabe influencers for good. Still, the promise of another season of re-couplings, shocking texts and drama, on the heels of another fandom-shaking Bravo scandal, begs the question: Can “Love Island USA” keep its culture-defining momentum going?

Leah Kateb, Robert Rausch in “Love Island USA” Season 6 (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

After seasons of flying under the radar of mainstream audiences on CBS and later Peacock, “Love Island USA” posted big gains in viewership and attention when Madix joined the show — not long after being at the center of a cheating scandal on her Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules.” The buzz around Madix brought new eyeballs to the American edition of the popular dating franchise — which originated in the UK in 2005 and has since sparked international editions across Europe and beyond.

By the end of Season 7 last year, the Wall Street Journal credited 2 million new Peacock subscriptions to “Love Island USA,” cementing its position as a major asset for the NBCUniversal streamer. In the run-up to next week’s premiere, the company aimed to make lightning strike twice by recruiting the heroine of another Bravo show love triangle drama, Ciara Miller of “Summer House,” to host the “Love Island USA” weekly recap show, “Aftersun” — in hopes of bringing those incensed fans into the fold as well.

If the year-over-year viewership gains for appointment viewing from peer “The Traitors” are any indication, the odds are looking pretty solid for “Love Island USA.” While “The Traitors” had its zeitgeist-entering moment with Season 2, its growth has continued to surge. Viewership for Season 4, which wrapped up in February, skyrocketed 72% when compared to Season 3, according to data from Peacock.

Peacock has also made efforts to keep its “Love Island” fanbase fueled with spinoff series “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” which follows its respective islanders into the following summer. “Beyond the Villa” Season 1 ranks as Peacock’s highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform. The streamer had enough confidence in the extension series that it renewed it for a second season, which has captured several viral moments. “Beyond the Villa” Season 2 ranks among Peacock’s top five entertainment titles for mobile usage share, with nearly 25% of hours watched coming from mobile devices. Specific viewership figures were not disclosed.

With major scripted TV releases largely slowing down, summer has always been a time for reality to thrive. “Love Island USA” is in a prime position to capture the hungry reality audience, which has primarily had their eyes on “Summer House” as it rolls out its three-part Season 10 reunion. In fact, Peacock will get the cross section of “Love Island” and “Summer House” fans as the reunion wraps up June 9, a week after the debut of “Love Island USA” Season 8.

For viewers whose bread and butter is mainstream reality dating shows, the landscape hasn’t been too full — especially not with Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” getting pulled from ABC’s spring lineup.

Netflix, however, has provided a steady stream of reality series, though none have made an especially big ratings splash. “Temptation Island” scored 2.5 million views in April and stayed on the top 10 list for one week and “Perfect Match” has spent two weeks in the top 10 in May, growing from 2.3 million views in its first week to 2.4 million in its second week.

In short, there’s certainly an audience ready for the next reality TV obsession. How big “Love Island USA” could could get remains to be seen.

CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil grows audience

After facing scrutiny and declining ratings over the past few months, “CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” is starting to see audience growth again, with the show posting its fourth consecutive week of growth compared to last year. For the week of May 18, the broadcast averaged 4 million viewers with 605,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, up 2% and 4% in the respective demos. And in May alone, “Evening News” is up 6% among adults 24-54 and 4% among viewers compared to May 2025.

The growth is also extending to increased engagement on social and digital, with video views up 150% from a year ago while TikTok engagement is up 379%.

The cast of “Survivor 50” (Robert Voets/CBS)

“Survivor 50” finale soars

The milestone season of CBS’ “Survivor” wrapped up with the biggest audience the show has seen since Season 40 as it scored 5.8 million viewers, per Nielsen preliminary panel only data. The finale soared 32% from its most recent finale in December, 35% from its spring 2025 finale in May 2025 and 17% from the season-to-date average.

Overall, “Survivor 50” is averaging 9.8 million total viewers, up 26% from its most recent fall season and up 19% from the spring 2025 season, tying with “Dancing With the Stars” as the top reality broadcast program.

“Bluey” streaming milestone

There’s no question about the streaming dominance of “Bluey,” but the kids favorite recently hit No. 1 on Nielsen’s overall streaming charts for the fifth time ever thanks to the 889 million minutes it tallied on Disney+ during the week of April 20.

Overall, “Bluey” has had the third-most overall top 10 appearances of all time and the third-most acquired top 10 appearances of all time, and has been the most-streamed program of the year for two straight years. In 2026 alone, “Bluey” has generated over 14 billion viewing minutes.

ICYMI