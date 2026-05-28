‘Love Island USA’ Encourages Viewers to ‘Keep It Kind’ Ahead of Season 8 Debut

While hot new bombshells will soon be entering the villa for Season 8, negativity won’t be, as “Love Island USA” reminded viewers to play nice online.

Ahead of Season 8’s June 2 premiere, the social channels for “Love Island USA” issued a reminder to viewers, in which they encouraged fans to “keep it kind,” as well as “positive.”

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community,” the message posted to Instagram read. “We love seeing your reactions, opinions and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.”

The statement continued: “This is a space for fun, not negativity – so keep it kind, keep it positive and remember: this is LOVE island!”

This isn’t the first time the show, which is a spinoff of the British “Love Island” and hosted by Ariana Madix, has had to remind its viewers to cool it with the negativity on social media.

In fact, last June, “Love Island USA” released a similar message to fans, writing on X at the time, “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us. Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

Despite the reminder, plenty of “Love Island USA” fans chimed in with some cheeky responses on Wednesday, with one fan commenting, “Let’s vote for who gets canceled first.” Another wrote, “The disclaimer before releasing the cast tells me all I need to know.” A third noted, “This post seems performative af.”

Though some fans co-signed the message, with one responding, “I promise we will be good…”

“Love Island USA” Season 8 premieres June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.