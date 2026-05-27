‘Summer House’ Star KJ Dillard Shares Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis: ‘I’m Grateful That I’m Here Alive’

“Summer House” star KJ Dillard opened up about his mental health struggles during part one of the Season 10 reunion.

During the sit down with the cast, which was taped back in April, host Andy Cohen asked Dillard about the fan reaction to his mental health journey on the show, where he addressed his struggles with anxiety. Per the “Summer House” newcomer, he “didn’t expect” the support from viewers, revealing he was going through “some heavy stuff mentally” in the fall after filming wrapped.

“I actually had to go to the hospital for self-harm,” he said. “I was there for a week. Mia [Calabrese] and Ciara [Miller] were there almost every day.”

An emotional Dillard continued: “Then I went to recovery, and that solidified it for me. I was there for a few months. I got to focus on myself. And I needed that, because, I think, my whole life I distracted myself and ran away from my issues instead of facing them head-on.”

Dillard assured Cohen and his co-stars that he was doing “better” these days, noting that he was in therapy and taking medication. As he went on, Dillard shared that he was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder during his hospital stay.

According to the Mayo Clinic, BPD is “a mental health condition that affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life. It includes a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves.”

“I’m grateful that I’m here alive because I could have not been,” he said. “I’m thankful for just like, the support of my friends. Like, everyone here has somewhat shown support in their own way. So, I appreciate that.”

He also expressed gratitude for the audience embracing his journey, adding, “Because it’s my truth. I’m not gonna not be honest about what I go through, especially if it can help others.”

Part two of the “Summer House” reunion airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with the episode available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.