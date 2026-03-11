‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard on Finding Balance as a Working Mom and Making Smart Reality TV Moves

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard has always been a force of nature, fearlessly confronting drama head on, an act described by herself (and her fans) as getting “activated.” Yet, viewers have witnessed a softer version of Hubbard emerge on the show since becoming a mom — a transition the reality TV star says came about after reaching her “ultimate goal.”

“I actually feel more myself than I think I have in a while,” Hubbard told TheWrap. “I feel more comfortable and at peace and relaxed and like, chill. Everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, Lindsay became a mom and kind of became chill,’ but I think it’s because I’m just at peace with where I’m at in life. I reached my ultimate goal — all the goals I set out to accomplish in life: work success, life success, financial success.”

As Hubbard went on, she noted that she’s still looking for that “forever partnership,” but isn’t putting too much pressure on herself there, quipping, “Look at the pool we’re dealing with.” Additionally, she praised her one-year-old daughter Gemma as her “forever best friend, love of my life.”

This new outlook has left Hubbard feeling like she doesn’t “really have time for the pettiness” — though, she also confessed popping in on “Summer House” this season and engaging “with everyone else’s drama” has been a helpful distraction while not with Gemma.

Still, Hubbard stood by her decision to return for another season of “Summer House” after welcoming her daughter in December 2024, emphasizing how she took active steps to impose boundaries to protect her work-life balance.

“It’s really important for me to continue working,” she explained. “I have to provide for my baby. But, over summer, that was six, seven months into her being born, and I was still pretty much in the height of postpartum and still trying to navigate everything in my life.”

“It’s really just balancing it all and trying to self preserve,” Hubbard continued. “I think establishing boundaries is mostly maturing enough to understand what your capacity and bandwidth is while also navigating all facets of your life.”

And while her presence on the show is less than in years past, fans have applauded the star for doing more to move the plot along than her castmembers (who are there every weekend).

“I have seen those comments, and I actually really appreciate them, because it is true,” Hubbard said with a laugh. “Like, I get in there, and I go to work and I get down to business, but I’ve always been that way. This isn’t new. I think people are just now starting to take notice because there’s a lot of new people in the mix.”

This constant curiosity and passion for storytelling could be why Hubbard, along with “Summer House” co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, landed their very own spinoff, titled “In the City,” due out later this year.

“So there are a lot of familiar faces [on ‘In the City’],” she shared. “Obviously, you have me, Kyle and Amanda, and I think other people that you guys have seen before — and a lot of new faces too, but it’s really about that next chapter of life … There is another mom, another single mom, one of my best friends on the cast, as well.”

On what fans can expect from the new show, Hubbard said “In the City” will show people figuring out big adult hurdles, including marriage and kids.

“We’re adults now. It’s not about us going to the Hamptons on the weekends in the summer and getting messy and hooking up,” she said. “It’s like our in-depth lives in the city, like day to day, how we live them at home, at work and the really big adult life decisions that we are faced with and have to figure out.”

Hubbard feels particularly excited about this project, noting the new show tackles “a niche group and age that is missing right now on [Bravo] and on television.” In fact, she highlighted that “In the City” will be notably different from “The Real Housewives,” a franchise fans petitioned for her to be on in recent years.

“On ‘Housewives,’ it seems as if they kind of all have it figured out a little bit,” she said. “They have marriages or kids or whatever. This is like, we’re still trying to figure it out. But it is that next chapter, and it is big life moments and decisions that we’re making in real time and should be featured on television, because it’s interesting.”

Of course, we couldn’t discuss big life decisions and “Summer House” without touching on Cooke and Batula’s separation announcement. As Bravo fans well know, the former pair confirmed their breakup after four years of marriage in January.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

The exes added: “It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Given Hubbard is close with both Cooke and Batula, she noted that her job is to simply be there for them during this tough time.

“I don’t think I am the best person to give advice based off of experience, but all I can really do is be there for them each, in whatever way that they need,” she said. “I’ve had many, many, many conversations with Kyle. I’ve had many, many, many conversations with Amanda — on both shows. And I think in real life, I try to check in and just say, ‘Hey, thinking of you. How are you doing?’ And I think that is all they need.”

Hubbard also took a moment to echo Batula’s call for empathy for Cooke amid their separation, telling us, “I do not agree with cyberbullying. I think everyone deserves grace. I think anyone who is trying to navigate a difficult decision or a difficult time in their lives deserves grace, whether they’re public [figures] or not.”

