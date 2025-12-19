‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 15 Return Scores Bravo’s Biggest Season Premiere on Peacock | Exclusive

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” kicked off its 15th season as Bravo’s biggest season premiere ever on Peacock, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the beloved reality show returned on Dec. 4, the premiere episode scored 2.8 million total viewers across platforms, according to live-plus-seven-day multiplatform viewing numbers across Bravo, Peacock and other platforms.

“Vanderpump Rules” is also seeing gains from welcoming a new cast for Season 12, the premiere viewership wasn’t far behind “RHOBH” with 2.6 million viewers across platforms, growing triple digits from its linear viewership and ranking above all new Bravo series launches in 2025 to date.

It wasn’t just “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” that boosted ratings for Bravo, with both “Southern Charm” and “Married to Medicine” also starting off with impressive viewership.

As “Southern Charm” returned for its 11th installment on Nov. 19, the premiere scored 2 million total viewers across platforms, per live-plus-seven-day multiplatform figures. The Season 11 premiere ranks as one of the top 10 Bravo original premieres on Peacock to date.

Likewise, “Married to Medicine” Season 12 kicked off with 1.6 million total viewers for its premiere across platforms, per live-plus-seven-day viewing information. With the premiere episode rising 25% over last season’s premiere, the debut marks the biggest audience on Peacock in the show’s history.

News broke in November 2024 that “Vanderpump Rules” would be rebooted with with its 12th season, welcoming in a new group of SUR workers and forcing fans to bid farewell to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, who returned for Season 11 following the cheating scandal known by fans as Scandoval, while Raquel Leviss, who was involved in the scandal did not.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, “Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, “Married to Medicine” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and “Southern Charm” airs Wednesdays 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.