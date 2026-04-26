‘Summer House’ Reunion Audio Was Leaked by Member of Production, Bravo Finds

Bravo has concluded its investigation into the leaked audio from the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion, determining that it was an individual involved with production who was responsible — and not a member of the cast.

“An investigation into the recent leak of the ‘Summer House’ reunion audio has concluded that the audio was an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion,” the network shared in a Sunday statement. “As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken. There is no evidence that any member of the cast was involved in the recording of the audio.”

“We take these matters seriously and will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution of our content,” Bravo further noted. “We are aware that there is additional improperly obtained audio circulating and we caution all parties and platforms to refrain from posting, sharing or amplifying any unauthorized audio.”

The update comes as fans eagerly await the fallout from Amanda Batula and West Wilson forming a relationship behind co-stars Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke’s backs. However, Thursday audio from the cast’s on-camera confrontations was already shared on social media by Friday morning, a month early.

“The ‘Summer House’ Reunion audio leak represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” the network shared in a Friday statement. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

“Watch What Happens Live!” boss and longtime reunion host Andy Cohen then acknowledged the leak himself on Threads: “On my way to eye surgery and just reading about it. People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this. It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Part 1 of the Season 10 reunion is slated to air on May 26, followed by Part 2 on June 2. “Summer House” airs Tuesdays on Bravo before streaming on Peacock.