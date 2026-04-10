Amanda Batula Sets ‘Summer House’ Reunion Appearance to ‘Honestly’ Address Relationship With West

Amanda Batula released her own statement following recent drama over her relationship with co-star West Wilson, confirming that she will air it all out on the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion.

Rumors that the Bravo co-stars had kindled a romantic relationship rocked the reality TV universe in late March. Batula and Wilson then revealed they were exploring a romantic connection in a joint statement, but Batula’s Friday social media message is the first personal statement from the reality star herself.

“I’ll be at the reunion and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there,” she shared on her Instagram Story.

Wilson previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow “Summer House” lead (and Batula’s best friend), Ciara Miller. Batula comforted Miller throughout the toxic relationship, often referring to herself as a “girl’s girl” — and that’s not to mention her own separation from husband/co-star Kyle Cooke.

“I wanted to come back on and say that I’m truly sorry to everyone that I disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I have reached out to individually,” Batula added in Friday’s message. “For the sake of my mental health, I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happened or what’s unfolded.”

An official date for the Season 10 reunion has yet to be announced, but they typically film towards the end of the season; in this case, likely by late April. Andy Cohen confirmed to fans that he was preparing for a juicy one in the midst of the drama unfolding online.

Batula and Wilson have co-starred on “Summer House” together for the last three seasons. However, Batula has been on the show since its debut in 2017, when she was introduced as Cooke’s girlfriend.

“Summer House” Season 10 airs Tuesdays on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock. The finale is scheduled to air on May 19.