The ‘Summer House’ Off-Camera Love Triangle Explained: Is This as Bad as Scandoval?

Not since Scandoval has a relationship drama rocked the entire Bravo-verse, but a new “Summer House” controversy is poised to do just that.

Fresh off the heels of her separation announcement from husband Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirmed on Tuesday that she’s exploring a romantic connection with another one of her co-stars: West Wilson. The pair released a joint statement — after previously sidestepping speculation — as reports claimed that there was photographic evidence of their alleged romance.

While Batula and West failed to define their relationship, they did note in their message released on Instagram Stories that their “connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship,” adding it was the “last thing” either of them expected.

However, there’s another complicated layer tainting the hard launch, given Wilson’s on-again, off-again relationship with fellow “Summer House” lead and Batula’s best friend, Ciara Miller.

This love triangle, or more accurately love square, is all fans can talk about this week. In fact, some have speculated that this reality TV scandal could possibly be worse than the famed Scandoval betrayal involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Though, we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of this drama plays out before we can make that declaration.

Keep reading for all the details on the off-camera drama.

Are Amanda Batula and West Wilson dating?

After weeks of speculation, Batula and Wilson released a joint statement on their Instagram Stories Tuesday, where they confirmed they were romantically involved.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the pair wrote. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

They continued: “We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Per the twosome, their “feelings evolved,” which is why they wanted to “take time to understand exactly what [they] were feeling.”

“We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless,” the statement went on. “We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

Batula and Wilson have co-starred on “Summer House” together for the last three seasons. However, Batula has been on the show since its first season in 2017, where she was introduced as Cooke’s girlfriend. Batula and Cooke’s relationship, including cheating scandals, engagement and marriage, was featured heavily on the Bravo reality show. The former pair confirmed their breakup after four years of marriage in January, writing, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

Wilson has also been romantically involved with another “Summer House” co-star, previously dating Miller for a few months back in 2023. The former flames have had an on-again, off-again situationship, that seemed to re-spark during the current 10th season.

How has the cast responded to the secret romance?

Neither Miller nor Cooke have formally issued a statement on their exes getting together, but their social media activity signals that all is not right with the co-stars. Namely, Miller has unfollowed Wilson and Batula on social media in the wake of the news.

As for Cooke, after one fan pondered online about his feelings on the matter, he responded with a crying emoji. He also notably posted a selfie of just himself and Miller to Instagram while promoting the latest episode of “Summer House.”

Other cast members and Bravo personalities have chimed in on the growing controversy, with Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and KJ Dillard all taking to social media to share photos of themselves looking shocked amid the news.

“Southern Charm” star Venita Aspen, who is close friends with Miller, even took to Instagram to slam Batula and Wilson’s statement, writing, “Imagine making a statement hard launching a ‘connection’ and not even considering apologizing to the person you hurt. But I guess that tracks.” Meanwhile, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, who co-starred with Miller on Peacock’s “The Traitors,” simply wrote, “Team Ciara” on his Instagram Story.

Katie Maloney, a former “Vanderpump Rules” star who was on the show during the Scandoval era, added, “Omg so this is what it’s like being on the other side of Scandoval!!!?? Whoa.”



Will Amanda and West’s relationship play out on Season 10?

“Summer House” Season 10 is currently airing on Bravo. However, given the new season was filmed over the course of summer 2025, it’s unlikely that Batula and Wilson’s new romance will be addressed in the episodes slated to air.

Rather, the dissolution of Batula and Cooke’s marriage is at the forefront of the new episodes, with the topic of separation coming up a number of times over the course of the season.

Still, Batula and Wilson’s “connection” may be touched on during the upcoming reunion, which reportedly has not been filmed yet.

New episodes of “Summer House” air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.