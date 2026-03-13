Peacock to Launch Vertical Video Section, ‘Your Bravoverse’ Feed on Mobile With AI Andy Cohen

Peacock is doubling down on vertical video with a dedicated section on its mobile app launching this summer.

“Most streaming services were designed for horizontal viewing, and that is really because most apps were just built for the television and then ported over to different platforms, not really taking into account the modality of what each platform represents,” NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Matt Strauss told reporters during a press event on Thursday. ” We know people watch vertical video. So for us, having this be where you can now watch SNL in vertical video, or clips in vertical video, or different kinds of entertainment like The Office in vertical video, is just giving fans another way to enjoy the content.”

Since the streamer first introduced vertical video clips across all genres in early 2025, the feature has driven more mobile frequency and watch sessions, with clips serving as a discovery engine for fans.

“Vertical video is a fantastic way to sample shows to decide what you’re wanting to watch,” Peacock senior vice president of product John Jelley told reporters. “We’re seeing that it not only gets people to come back to the app on their phone more often, but they’re watching our originals more. We had a rail for The Paper, and actually we saw that the usage of The Paper, not only on mobile, but across platforms, went up.”

The new experience will replace the current download button in the main bottom navigation of the mobile app with scrollable vertical video feeds, though downloads will still be available in user profiles.

In addition to the dedicated vertical video section, Peacock introduced Your Bravoverse, an AI-powered experience launching this summer that will allow users to swipe through personalized playlists featuring iconic scenes, connected storylines and behind-the-scenes moments from more than 5,000 hours of Bravo content.

Users will choose their preferred Bravo shows and iconic moments and then be presented with their personalized playlist – creating more than 600 billion possible viewing variants – with each clip flowing into the next. The playlists will be refreshed regularly. A generative AI-powered avatar of “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, which was created in partnership with Synthesia and is based exclusively on footage recorded in the technology company’s studio used to capture and replicate his likeness, will guide users through the experience.

“When we look to the future of our fandom, we know that our fans want deeper access, and we know new viewers want the easiest possible entry point into our content, and we know consumption on mobile is increasing,” Peacock unscripted chair Frances Berwick said. “Bravo happens to be Peacock’s number one content category on mobile.”

Bravo viewers watch 24 hours of the network’s content on average every month, with some of the most engaged viewers watching up to 75 episodes each month. Since 2024, nearly every returning Bravo series is up season-over-season on Peacock, averaging more than 41% growth. Accounts acquired for Bravo have the highest engagement as Bravo viewers on Peacock watch 92% more non-Bravo hours than the Peacock norm. BravoCon 2025 was accessible on Peacock and reached more than 3 million accounts, up more than 461% from BravoCon 2023 content.

In addition to mobile, Your Bravoverse will be extended to living room devices at a later date and will be prominently featured on the Peacock homepage.

An example of how Peacock’s “Live Vertical Video” feed will appear on Peacock’s mobile app. The feature

will leverage AI-powered technology to stream live games natively on mobile in a 9:16 vertical format, an industry- first feature that will launch in beta for NBA games (Photo courtesy of Peacock)

Peacock will also launch a beta for AI-enabled real-time cropping of live events on mobile starting this spring for live NBA games, marking the first time an entertainment app will offer full live broadcasts in a 9:16 format.

The option will be found within Peacock’s Courtside Live, which allows fans to navigate between multiple unique camera angles alongside the main broadcast to immerse themselves in the game.

It is also expanding its vertical video offerings through Rinkside Live, real-time highlights for NBA games and Multiview, which was used during the 2026 Winter Games. During the Milan Cortina Olympics, 20% of viewers tapped in to a live event directly from a highlight clip. Mobile users were two times more likely to use Multiview than fans watching on a TV.

Additionally, the streamer is launching two new mobile games in partnership with Wolf Games.

“Law & Order: Clue Hunter,” which will launch this spring and is powered by the studio’s proprietary generative AI gaming engine, asks players to find hidden objects to help identify the suspects and solve a mystery. Meanwhile, “Public Eye,” an original IP created by Elliot Wolf launching this summer, is an interactive experience that combines narrative, episodic storytelling with original characters and gameplay, inviting players inside a mystery to uncover clues and solve the case.

Peacock will also debut a new “Jeopardy!” mini-game this spring, offering daily trivia written by the show’s team, streak challenges and shareable results.

An example of how Peacock’s new Jeopardy! mini-game will appear on Peacock’s mobile app, offering daily trivia rounds written by the Jeopardy! team, streak challenges, and shareable results, designed for quick, competitive play directly within the Peacock mobile app (Photo courtesy of Peacock)

The new mobile games join existing offerings such as “Wheel of Fortune Today,” which has been used by 500,000 players since launch, and prediction games across top NBCU sports and reality competition franchises.