Amazon Launches AI-Powered Vertical Video Tool for Broadcasters, Streamers

Amazon Web Services has launched Elemental Inference, a new service that allows broadcasters and streamers to automatically generate vertical video content and highlight clips for mobile and social platforms in real time.

The service uses AI-powered vertical video cropping to transform live and on-demand landscape broadcasts into mobile-optimized formats, including TikTok, Instagram Reels and Snapchat. It also uses advanced metadata analysis to identify key moments and generate highlight clips from live content.

Using an agentic AI application that requires no prompts or human-in-the-loop intervention, broadcasters can scale content production without adding manual workflows or production staff, with the system automatically adapting content for each platform.

Photo courtesy of Amazon

In beta testing, large media companies achieved savings of 34% or more on AI-powered live video workflows compared with using multiple point solutions. The service achieved six- to 10-second latency, compared with minutes for traditional post-processing approaches.

“AWS Elemental Inference exemplifies the power of the partnership between Fox Sports and Amazon Web Services to rapidly turn innovation into real-world impact,” Ricardo Perez-Selsky, senior director of digital production operations at Fox Sports, said. “What began as a hackathon concept—addressing the reality that nearly 90% of Fox Sports Digital content is consumed vertically—has evolved into a production-ready, machine-learning–driven solution built for live sports at scale. Over the course of 18 months, Fox Sports and AWS collaborated to train and refine a custom model that understands the editorial nuances and creative standards behind Fox Sports’ vertical highlights.”

He continued: “Powered by AWS Elemental Inference, the solution integrates seamlessly into our existing live production and distribution workflows, enabling the real-time creation and delivery of vertical content to fans across multiple major sports leagues. This collaboration highlights how AWS services can accelerate innovation, streamline media workflows, and unlock new fan experiences. We look forward to continuing to build on this foundation with AWS as we expand our digital sports coverage and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the coming year.”

Companies that have signed on to use the tech thus far include Fox Sports and NBCUniversal.

AWS Elemental Inference is available in the U.S. East (North Virginia), U.S. West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Mumbai) and Europe (Ireland) regions.