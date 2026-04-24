Bravo Launches Full Investigation Into ‘Summer House’ Reunion Audio Leak

Bravo has launched a full investigation into how audio from Thursday’s “Summer House” Season 10 reunion taping made its way online by Friday morning, with Andy Cohen even calling the leak “illegal.”

“The ‘Summer House’ Reunion audio leak represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” the network shared in a Friday statement. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The update comes as fans eagerly await the fallout from Amanda Batula and West Wilson forming a relationship behind co-stars Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke’s backs. However, audio from the cast’s on-camera confrontations was posted by The Reality Report on Instagram on Friday a month early.

“Watch What Happens Live!” and longtime reunion host Cohen further acknowledged the leak himself on Threads.

“On my way to eye surgery and just reading about it. People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this,” he responded to a fan. “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Part 1 of the Season 10 reunion is slated to air on May 26, followed by Part 2 on June 2. “Summer House” airs Tuesdays on Bravo before streaming on Peacock.