‘Off Campus’ Surpasses ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ as Prime Video’s No. 3 Series Launch With 36 Million Viewers

“Off Campus” has joined the ranks of Prime Video’s top premieres, with its freshman season ranking as the streamer’s No. 3 most-viewed debut season in history, outpacing “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Season 1 of the romance series has notched 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days, including two full weekends on Prime Video, per internal data from the streamer. The 12-day viewership surpasses “TSITP” Season 1, but falls behind the freshman seasons of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Fallout.”

Additionally, “Off Campus” ranks as Prime Video’s most-viewed series debut season of all-time among women 18-34, per that 12-day viewership, the key demo the streamer has been aiming to reach with its YA and BookTok push.

“Obsession is officially in session at Prime Video, thanks to the fans who have embraced ‘Off Campus,’” Amazon MGM Studios global TV head Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to see such a passionate community come together around Season 1 of creator Louisa Levy and co-showrunner Gina Fattore’s interpretation of Elle Kennedy’s beloved story. When you earn trust and deliver for an audience, they show up — and they’ve certainly done so for ‘Off Campus.’”

The news comes as the show gears up to enter production on its second season, which was greenlit before the series debut in mid-May.

“Off Campus” is the first of a dozen titles Prime Video will roll out this summer as part of its new YA push, which also includes BookTok sensations “Every Year After” and “The Love Hypothesis”; “Legally Blonde” spinoff prequel “Elle”; and other YA series such as “Sterling Point.” Prime Video is also in the midst of adapting buzzy books like “Fourth Wing,” “Rose Hill” and “Boys of Tommen.”

Created by Louisa Levy and based off of Kennedy’s books, “Off Campus” stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

