‘Fourth Wing’ Series Greenlit at Prime Video, Lisa Joy to Direct First Episode

Amazon’s “Fourth Wing” TV adaptation is one step closer making it to the screen.

The TV adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy book series landed a series order at Prime Video, executive producer Michael B. Jordan announced Monday during Amazon’s upfront presentation.

Additionally, “Westworld” showrunner Lisa Joy will direct the first episode of the series. Joy, who co-founded Kilter Films, is also attached as an executive producer alongside showrunner Meredith Averill (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Yarros and Jordan.

Additional EPs include Elizabeth Raposo via Outlier Society, Jonathan Nolan and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films and Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark for Premeditated Productions.

The official logline is as follows: “Violet Sorrengail is forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College …. Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Yarros said in a statement.

“Violet’s journey in ‘Fourth Wing’ has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global programming Peter Friedlander said. “Rebecca Yarros’ brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier and Premeditated, we’re bringing it to life in a way that honors what fans love about the story.”

The series order is a promising move for the project, which first began the development process at Prime Video in October 2023.

Yarros is represented by Louise Fury from The Fury Agency, Matthew N. Sugarman from Weintraub Tobin and Shivani Doraiswami at Untitled Entertainment.