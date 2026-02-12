Prime Video Renews ‘Off Campus’ for Sophomore Season Ahead of Series Premiere

Prime Video has committed to upcoming series “Off Campus,” renewing the college soap for a sophomore season on Thursday ahead of its series premiere.

“’Off Campus’ captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season.”

“Set against the high-intensity world of college hockey, the series explores deeply personal journeys and is brought to life by a tremendously talented cast whose chemistry and authenticity make every moment feel real,” he continued. “We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”

Created by Louisa Levy based off the work from original author Elle Kennedy, the series stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

Levy also co-showruns and executive produces alongside Gina Fattore, with fellow EPs Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman for Temple Hill, Leanna Billings for Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty.

“Off Campus” follows other freshman series “Elle” in getting early action at Prime Video, as well as 2025 hit “Overcompensating,” which is also set to return to the streamer for Season 2.

“Off Campus” premieres in May.