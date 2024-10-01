Prime Video to Adapt Elle Kennedy’s ‘Off Campus’ Books Into TV Series

Prime Video will adapt Elle Kennedy’s “Off Campus” book series into a TV show.

The streamer has ordered the college-set romantic drama to series, with Louisa Levy (“Death and Other Details,” “The Flight Attendant”) attached to serve as showrunner.

With five books in the “Off Campus” series, the first season will be based on the first book, titled “The Deal.” It introduces the romance between a wry, hockey-hating music major and Briar University’s playboy star center.

The books depict the elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood, per the official logline.

“Elle Kennedy’s beloved ‘Off Campus’ series has resonated with a massive audience by tackling relatable topics from self-discovery to the power of connection,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a Tuesday statement. “With Louisa Levy guiding our series alongside Temple Hill, Leanna [Billings] and Neal [Flaherty], our global Prime Video customers will fall in love with this story all over again.”

Levy has writing credits on “Death and Other Details” and “The Flight Attendant,” which she also co-executive produced, as well as “Stumptown,” which she produced, “In the Dark,” “Life Sentence” and “Doubt.”

She will executive produce the series with Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (“Twilight,” “The Fault in Our Stars”), Neal Flaherty and Leanna Billings, who EPs via her banner Billings Productions. Kennedy will also serve as a producer.

The news comes just hours after Prime Video announced it had greenlit a “Reacher” spinoff series that is set to center on fan-favorite Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. The new show is being developed by “Reacher” creator Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton (“Law & Order,” “Prison Break”) and finds Neagley working as a private investigator in Chicago.

Deadline first reported the news.