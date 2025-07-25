‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Ends as Peacock’s Most-Watched Original Ever With 18.4 Billion Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Love Island USA” ended a triumphant run this year as Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time, gathering 18.4 billion minutes viewed during its six-week run, per internal data.

The reality dating series, hosted by “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Ariana Madix, rose to become the top original streaming title for the week of July 7-13 timed to when it aired its final week of episodes, citing Nielsen preliminary data. The show aired every night except Wednesdays during Season 7, which kicked off on June 3, and was the top reality title on the chart for six consecutive weeks.

Peacock also boasted the show’s performance on mobile, with internal data showing that nearly 30% of the “Love Island” Season 7 audience tuned in on their mobile devices. The streamer also noted that 49% of the audience this season was watching the show for the first time, a showcase for its evolution into a cultural phenomenon in 2025.

On social media, “Love Island USA” gathered 2.2 billion social impressions on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube for its Season 7 run, ranking as the most talked about entertainment series across all of television. On TikTok alone, Season 7 has snagged over 1.7 billion video views and impressions, a 127% increase compared to Season 6.

Season 7 wrapped up on July 13, with fan-favorite couple Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the winners following a tumultuous season. This season’s cast will reunite for a reunion episode set to air on Aug. 25. The show has not yet been renewed for Season 8, but spinoff series “Love Island Games” will return for Season 2 in September.

Iris Kendall, Hannah Fields, Amaya Espinal, Olandria Carthen, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Cierra Ortega wearing Megan Thee Stallion’s swimwear line on “Love Island USA” Season 7 (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Aside from the flagship series, Peacock also boasted a strong premiere episode for spinoff series “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” on July 13. The streamer said the show, which focuses on Season 6 alum in Los Angeles, delivered the largest audience ever for an unscripted original series premiere on the platform, without providing an exact figure. The show has generated 77 million impressions across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook since premiering.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” releases new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.