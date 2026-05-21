Netflix Bounces Back on Nielsen Charts With ‘Running Point,’ ‘Beef’ After Scripted Slowdown

After two slow weeks, Netflix’s original scripted TV programming has bounced back into Nielsen’s top streaming charts, thanks to “Running Point” and “Beef.”

While no Netflix scripted TV series recently appeared in Nielsen’s weekly top 10 streaming charts for two weeks straight — representing a slow period for the streamer in early April that was boosted by unscripted series and original films — the streamer is back in the top 10 during the week of April 20 as it welcomed back “Beef” and “Running Point.”

After dropping its second installment on Thursday, April 23, “Running Point” tallied 772 million minutes on Netflix, landing in the No. 3 spot among streaming originals and the No. 6 spot overall. Likewise, “Beef,” which debuted the week prior, appeared in the No. 8 spot on the overall list with 665 million minutes.

Both series were outpaced by Netflix’s action thriller movie “Apex,” which drew 847 million minutes in its opening weekend, landing as the No. 3 most-streamed program for the week and the top movie.

The most-watched program overall for the week was “Bluey,” which tallied 889 million minutes viewed on Disney+. The kid-favorite came in just ahead of “The Boys,” which logged 882 million minutes viewed on Prime Video, marking the show’s third consecutive week at No. 2 overall, and its first time topping the originals chart since 2024.

“The Pitt” still enjoyed notable viewership in the week following its Season 2 finale drop, with the medical drama scoring 777 million minutes viewed on HBO Max.

Also on the HBO front was “Euphoria,” which debuted in the top 10 the previous week and grew to 658 million minutes, making it into the No. 9 spot on the overall list and No. 4 on the acquired list. Nielsen reports that in the two full weeks since its Season 3 premiere, new episodes alone have accumulated 884 million total minutes across linear and streaming, with about 77% of the viewing happening on streaming.