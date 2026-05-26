‘The Crash’ Erupts on Netflix With 27.6 Million Views, Landing Atop Weekly Film List

Netflix has found its next documentary obsession with “The Crash.”

After a solid debut last week with 11.7 million views, the documentary tallied 27.6 million views on Netflix during the week of May 18, landing as the week’s most-watched film.

Viewership for “The Crash” surpassed that of “Swapped,” which scored 16.1 million views in its fourth week, as well as “Ladies First,” which landed as the week’s No. 3 film with 11.9 million views,” and “Goat,” which scored 10.1 million views.

Next on the week’s top movies list was “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with 8.2 million views in its third week on Netflix, which was followed by “Apex,” which slid down to 6.7 million views in its fifth week on the streamer.

Notably, “KPop Demon Hunters” landed in the No. 10 spot on the list this week with 3.8 million views, marking its 49th week in the top 10 list.

On the TV side, “Nemesis” Season 1 also saw some growth in its second week as it dominated the English-language TV list with 11.4 million views, up from the 7.1 views it tallied in its first week. “Nemesis” surpassed “The Boroughs” Season 1 and “Worst Ex Ever” Season 2, which landed in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, with 5.6 and 3.6 million views.

The No. 4 spot was occupied by “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” which score 3.1 million views in its second week after its live debut.

The “Roast” outpaced “Man on Fire” Season 1 and “Legends” Season 1, which scored 3 million and 2.9 million views, respectively, while “Perfect Match” Season 4 delivered 2.4 million views.